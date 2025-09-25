LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > "My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 14:07:07 IST

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 25 (ANI): Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh spoke up about the controversy surrounding his film, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, in the wake of the recent India vs Pakistan match.

During the concert, Diljit addressed the crowd and stated that his film was shot before the Pahalgam terror crowd, while the match was played between the countries later.

Several clips of the same have surfaced on social media platforms, showing the singer seeking permission from the audience before his brief speech.

“When my film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ was made in February, the matches were being played. But then the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. Since then, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive the strictest punishment. There is a difference as my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played afterwards,” he said.

Diljit went on to assert that he would never go against the country, sparking loud cheers and applause.

“I have a lot of things to say, but I chose to keep silent and keep it inside. I don’t want to do it,” he added.

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ stemmed from the casting of Pakistan actress Hania Aamir. The film, which was released on June 27 in theatres overseas, faced immense backlash amid the India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack.

After the massive backlash from the film fraternity, FWICE and social media, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have announced that they will not release their movie in India.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen in ‘Border 2’, also starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: border 2diljit dosanjhentertainment newspahalgam terror attacksardaar ji 3 controversy,

RELATED News

'Sholay' restored-version with original ending set to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Sydney
Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"
"Its recall value is interesting": Anupam Kher on re-release of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'
"Shah Rukh sir came and said main toh yeh award pehen raha hun": Vikrant recalls his BTS moments with King Khan, Rani Mukerji from 71st National Awards
"We feel good to see our seniors being awarded": Kangana Ranaut on Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour

LATEST NEWS

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina join AZORTE's Autumn-Winter 2025 campaign, aiming to connect with Gen Z
How China Digitally Altered A Gay Couple To Straight For Its Audience, Sparking Global Outrage Over LGBTQ+ Rights
Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: 5 Most Controversial Movies of Diljit Dosanjh Sparking Debates
RBI unveils new directions to strengthen digital payment security
"We want him available as much as possible, but the team comes first": Agarkar on balancing Bumrah's workload
Salman Khan Opens Up: Trigeminal Neuralgia Made Breakfast A One-Hour Struggle, Reveals Painful Daily Battle
Agni-Prime: India Now Has Nuclear Missile On Rails, Does Pakistan Have This Capability?
Mynampally Hanumanth Rao: Congress Turns to a Veteran in Jubilee Hills
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 25-09-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery THURSDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Delhi HC rejects parole plea of POTA convict citing security concerns
"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy
"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy
"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy
"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

QUICK LINKS