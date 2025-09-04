LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Joins On Ground Relief Work As Gurdaspur Faces Worst Damage, Hailed As True Hero

Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Joins On Ground Relief Work As Gurdaspur Faces Worst Damage, Hailed As True Hero

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda joins Global Sikhs NGO to support families hit by the Punjab floods 2025. With Gurdaspur worst affected, relief camps, evacuations, and aid distribution continue as thousands of villagers face massive agricultural and livelihood losses.

Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Joins On Ground Relief Work As Gurdaspur Faces Worst Damage, Hailed As True Hero

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 4, 2025 14:24:54 IST

In the wake of the ongoing crisis in Punjab, actor Randeep Hooda has stepped forward to support families affected by the floods in Gurdaspur.

Punjab has been hit hard by devastating floods over the past weeks, leaving thousands of families in several villages of the state. Among the areas affected, Gurdaspur is the most affected city in the state, as per the government of Punjab.

Actor Randeep Hooda, who has been associated with the Global Sikhs NGO founder Amarpreet Singh and his friend Maninder Singh for 10 years, has come together to extend relief to flood-affected communities in Gurdaspur, as per the press note shared by the actor’s team.

With the help of volunteers of the Global Sikh NGO, relief materials are being distributed, and every effort is being made to bring comfort to affected families.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Jaat’ actor re-shared the post from the Global Sikh NGO, which features Randeep helping the flood-affected people in Punjab.

While sharing the snips from their collaboration, the NGO wrote “PUNJAB FLOOD RELIEF 2025. True to his spirit, @randeephooda has once again stood up for Punjab. He is on ground zero with Global Sikhs, extending his support in our ongoing flood relief efforts. Together, we continue to bring hope and help where it’s needed most.”

According to the government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur the most affected area of the lot, as 324 villages are impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107), whose villages were significantly impacted by floods.

Further, the Punjab government said that around 1,75,216 hectares of total land have been affected. In Gurdaspur as 40,169 hectares of crop land were impacted due to heavy rain.

Additionally, crop land in Mansa (24967), Sangrur (6560), Fazilika (17786) and Kapurthala (3000) were also affected.
However, villages of SAS Nagar (13), SBS Nagar (44), Moga (29), Roopnagar (05) and Patiala (53) were least affected by floods. While in Malerkotla (32), fewer hectares of crop lands were affected due to floods.

Moreover, throwing light on the evacuation of the people, 19,474 people overall have been evacuated, with Amritsar (2734) and Gurdaspur (5581) witnessing the largest number of evacuations.

As per the Punjab government, 167 relief camps are under operation, with around 29 relief camps being operated in Barnala.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: celebrity newsPunjab FloodsRandeep Hoodatrending news

RELATED News

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Who Is Balraj Singh, Ex-Boyfriend Of Tanya Mittal? YouTuber Sparks Bigg Boss 19 Breakup Drama

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-02; Tripartite SoO Agreement Signed In New Delhi
Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Joins On Ground Relief Work As Gurdaspur Faces Worst Damage, Hailed As True Hero

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Joins On Ground Relief Work As Gurdaspur Faces Worst Damage, Hailed As True Hero

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Joins On Ground Relief Work As Gurdaspur Faces Worst Damage, Hailed As True Hero
Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Joins On Ground Relief Work As Gurdaspur Faces Worst Damage, Hailed As True Hero
Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Joins On Ground Relief Work As Gurdaspur Faces Worst Damage, Hailed As True Hero
Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Joins On Ground Relief Work As Gurdaspur Faces Worst Damage, Hailed As True Hero

QUICK LINKS