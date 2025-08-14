Shah Rukh Khan Saved Dying Career Of THIS Actor, Was Almost On The Verge Of Quitting Acting

Zeeshan Ayyub didn’t hold back when he talked about working with Shah Rukh Khan. He’s acted with the star in Raees, and recently, he admitted that SRK didn’t just share the screen, he changed him.

Zeeshan was just about ready to throw in the towel, quit acting for good. Bollywood kept tossing him the same dull roles and, honestly, he was fed up.

How Shah Rukh Khan saved Zeeshan Ayyub’s career

In a chat with Digital Commentary, Zeeshan got real about it. He said—more or less—“SRK did something to me, changed me from the inside.

The moment he looked at me, he just knew I was struggling. And I really was.” You could tell it wasn’t just a casual experience for him. The man was on edge, thinking, “Maybe this is it for me. Maybe I just can’t do this anymore.”

The actor figured if he was gonna quit, he’d at least go out on a high note with a film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

When SRK asked Zeeshan to stick around

Zeeshan said the moment Shah Rukh shook his hand, all the negativity seemed to melt away. Suddenly, he felt like he still had a lot left to do. SRK, being the legend he is, told him straight up work here, stick around, things will get better. And Zeeshan listened.

Just as a reminder, Zeeshan played Sadiq, SRK’s friend, in Raees, sharing the spotlight with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

Now, Zeeshan is gearing up for Anurag Kashyap’s new flick, Nishaanchi, which also stars Aaishvary Thackeray, Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, and Kumud Mishra. That one drops on September 19.

