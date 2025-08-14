LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Shah Rukh Khan Saved Dying Career Of THIS Actor, Was Almost On The Verge Of Quitting Acting

Shah Rukh Khan Saved Dying Career Of THIS Actor, Was Almost On The Verge Of Quitting Acting

Zeeshan Ayyub revealed that working with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees stopped him from quitting acting. The actor says SRK’s encouragement reignited his passion for films. Ayyub now stars in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, releasing September 19.

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 14, 2025 14:08:02 IST

Zeeshan Ayyub didn’t hold back when he talked about working with Shah Rukh Khan. He’s acted with the star in Raees, and recently, he admitted that SRK didn’t just share the screen, he changed him. 

Zeeshan was just about ready to throw in the towel, quit acting for good. Bollywood kept tossing him the same dull roles and, honestly, he was fed up.

How Shah Rukh Khan saved Zeeshan Ayyub’s career 

In a chat with Digital Commentary, Zeeshan got real about it. He said—more or less—“SRK did something to me, changed me from the inside.

The moment he looked at me, he just knew I was struggling. And I really was.” You could tell it wasn’t just a casual experience for him. The man was on edge, thinking, “Maybe this is it for me. Maybe I just can’t do this anymore.”

The actor figured if he was gonna quit, he’d at least go out on a high note with a film alongside Shah Rukh Khan. 

When SRK asked Zeeshan to stick around

Zeeshan said the moment Shah Rukh shook his hand, all the negativity seemed to melt away. Suddenly, he felt like he still had a lot left to do. SRK, being the legend he is, told him straight up work here, stick around, things will get better. And Zeeshan listened.

Just as a reminder, Zeeshan played Sadiq, SRK’s friend, in Raees, sharing the spotlight with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

Now, Zeeshan is gearing up for Anurag Kashyap’s new flick, Nishaanchi, which also stars Aaishvary Thackeray, Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, and Kumud Mishra. That one drops on September 19. 

ALSO READ: Actor Darshan Thogudeepa Faces Arrest Again As Supreme Court Cancels His Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Tags: shah rukh khantrending newsZeeshan Ayyub

RELATED News

NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

LATEST NEWS

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
Are We Getting Back Park Hyung Sik And Park Bo Young In Strong Woman Bong Soon Season 3? Here’s What We Know!
Kangana Ranaut Sparks Controversy: Hints At Dark Truth Behind Bollywood’s ‘Badtameez’ Heroes And The Hidden Struggles Of Leading Ladies
Shah Rukh Khan Saved Dying Career Of THIS Actor, Was Almost On The Verge Of Quitting Acting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shah Rukh Khan Saved Dying Career Of THIS Actor, Was Almost On The Verge Of Quitting Acting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shah Rukh Khan Saved Dying Career Of THIS Actor, Was Almost On The Verge Of Quitting Acting
Shah Rukh Khan Saved Dying Career Of THIS Actor, Was Almost On The Verge Of Quitting Acting
Shah Rukh Khan Saved Dying Career Of THIS Actor, Was Almost On The Verge Of Quitting Acting
Shah Rukh Khan Saved Dying Career Of THIS Actor, Was Almost On The Verge Of Quitting Acting

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?