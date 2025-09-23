"This is for my parents," says Meghna Gulzar as she bags National Film Award

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): On Tuesday, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s film ‘Sam Bahadur’ was honoured with the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values at the 71 National Film Awards. She received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Meghna dedicated this win to her parents and legendary dignitaries Gulzar and Rakhee.

Speaking to ANI, Meghna Gulzar said, “Tremendous pride, extremely grateful. I am very relieved that now it’s official that Team Sam Bahadur did well. This is for my parents…”

The film depicts the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar and he died of pneumonia at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94.

Vicky Kaushal played Manekshaw in his biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Manekshaw, fondly called ‘Sam Bahadur,’ led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. (ANI)

