Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners

Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners

Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 20:47:07 IST

Toronto [Canada], September 15 (ANI): Chloe Zhao’s ‘Hamnet’ captured the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) highly coveted People’s Choice Award, bolstering its Oscars chances, reported Variety.

In addition, Zhao is the first director to win the award twice, coming after her 2020 victory for ‘Nomadland.’

Since the Academy expanded the Best Picture field in 2009, TIFF Audience Award winners have become reliable Oscar barometers.

Films such as ‘Green Book’ (2018) and ‘Nomadland’ (2020) went on to claim the top prize, while others like “The Fabelmans’ (2022) factored heavily into awards season. Only one winner, ‘Where Do We Go Now?’ (2011), failed to secure a best picture nomination.

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ was the first runner-up for the Canadian prize, which was followed by Rian Johnson’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ in the third place spot, reported Variety.

The audience prize for documentary went to ‘The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue’ from Barry Avrich. The film looks at a former Israeli general and his attempts to rescue his family during the October 7 attacks, as reported by Variety.

The International People’s Choice winner was Park Chan-wook’s South Korean satirical thriller ‘No Other Choice,’ ahead of runner-up ‘Sentimental Value’ from Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

The Toronto Film Festival’s 50th edition was one of its starriest in years. And even though there may not have been the splashy sales that TIFF had been known for, several films could still land distribution, including Steven Soderbergh’s ‘The Christophers,’ Mona Fastvold’s ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ and Daniel Roher’s ‘Tuner,’ which garnered raves from critics.

The full list of winners is below.

TIFF People’s Choice Award: ‘Hamnet’

First runner-up: ‘Frankenstein’

Second runner-up: ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

TIFF People’s Choice International Award: ‘No Other Choice’

First runner-up: ‘Sentimental Value’

Second runner-up: “Homebound”

TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award: ‘Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie’

First runner-up: ‘Obsession’

Second runner-up: “The Furious”

TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award: ‘The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue’

First runner-up: ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’

Second runner-up: “You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: chloe-zhaoentertainmenthamnethomeboundno-other-choicetoronto-film-festival

RELATED News

Who Is Huma Qureshi Engaged To? Gangs Of Wasseypur’s Fiancé Has Worked Closely With Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And Vicky Kaushal
"We will rise again": Badshah pays powerful tribute to flood-affected Punjab during US concert
"Can reach a period when we won't need actors": Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share concerns over AI misuse
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' trailer out: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor set up a fake love story to win back their exes, chaos ensues
Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights amid online misuse

LATEST NEWS

EcomBridge Revolutionizes How Indian D2C Brands Enter the UAE Market
World Athletics C'ships: Murali Shreesankar fails to reach long jump final; poor day for women's 3000 steeplechase athletes
Top High-Protein Foods for Heart Health: Benefits & Risks Revealed
Ryan Group of Institutions Partners with Royal Grammar School Guildford to Launch Premium British Curriculum Schools in India
Entire Himalayan region is at risk of natural disasters: SC to pass orders on September 23
Two new polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan tally rises to 26
Farah Khan teases Akshay Kumar over 'Tees Maar Khan 2', actor jokes 'Himesh Reshammiya buys tickets for her'
Income Tax Filing 2025: Why Taxpayers and CAs are Calling For An Extension
Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners
"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift
Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners
Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners
Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners
Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners

QUICK LINKS