LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Vashu Bhagnani Tears Into Ali Abbas Zafar With Explosive Claims, Accuses Filmmaker Of Money Laundering Worth Rs.80 Crore

Vashu Bhagnani Tears Into Ali Abbas Zafar With Explosive Claims, Accuses Filmmaker Of Money Laundering Worth Rs.80 Crore

Producer Vashu Bhagnani accuses director Ali Abbas Zafar of money laundering and fraud during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s production. Bhagnani claims Zafar used a shell company to inflate the budget by 80 crores and has filed an FIR, calling for investigations by ED, EOW, and CBI.

Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Ali Abbas Zafar Of Money Laundering (Pic Credit: IANS/Wikimedia Commons)
Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Ali Abbas Zafar Of Money Laundering (Pic Credit: IANS/Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 9, 2025 16:55:46 IST

Things have gotten ugly between producer Vashu Bhagnani and director Ali Abbas Zafar. Bhagnani’s now come out swinging with fresh claims, basically accusing Zafar of running a shadow company and allegedly laundering money during the production of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ that is the one starring Akshay Kumar. 

Bhagnani, who put up the cash for the movie, says there was supposed to be a clear split in responsibilities; he’d supply the funds, Zafar and his team would handle production and direction.

But according to Bhagnani, Zafar’s grip over both sides led to some serious chaos in the accounts. 

Vashu Bhagnani Alleges Money Laundering by Ali Abbas Zafar

He’s pointing fingers at a company called Jolly Jumper Films LLC, supposedly registered in Abu Dhabi but actually operating from Mumbai, which he believes was used to funnel large amounts of cash.

In a recent ANI interview, Bhagnani spells it out: Zafar and Himanshu Mehra work under the AAZ Films banner. They were meant to stick to their lane, while Bhagnani kept out of the creative and logistical decisions. He even signed off on Zafar’s suggested shooting spots London, India, the works. 

But here’s the kicker: Bhagnani says he only found out about Jolly Jumper Films LLC a couple of months ago. He’d assumed it was just another part of their operation. Turns out, he claims, it’s registered to Zafar’s assistant and being run on the sly.

The accusations just keep piling up. Bhagnani alleges Zafar and his crew padded the film’s budget by a whopping 80 crores. Even after slashing actor fees from 10 crores down to around 7–8 crores, the numbers didn’t add up. 

And after almost a year of nagging their accountants for the final statements? Still nothing. Instead, he claims, Zafar’s team’s been telling people in the industry that they were only directors, not producers, trying to dodge accountability.

Bhagnani’s convinced the company’s being used for shady financial dealings on a massive scale. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Budget Scandal

He’s not just venting, either. Bhagnani says he’s filed a formal complaint and an FIR at Bandra Police Station, and he’s ready to take things to the ED, EOW, and even the CBI.

At this point, it’s not just about getting his money back. He wants the truth out, so no other producer ends up in the same mess.

As per the complaint, Bhagnani says Zafar and the company jacked up production costs, faked invoices, misused funds, and broke their contract. 

The budget for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was supposed to be 125 crores (actor fees not included), but it ballooned to 154 crores. Bhagnani says the accused overspent, committed fraud, and never provided proper spending records. 

Tags: ali-abbas-zafarBade Miyan Chote Miyanmoney launderingvashu-bhagnani

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth
Where Do Bollywood & Tollywood Celebrities Really Live? Homes of Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and more
Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason
Is Angelina Jolie Planning To Adopt Another Child Post Messy Split With Brad Pitt?
How Much Was Malaika Arora Paid For Munni Badnam Hui? Dabangg Director Recalls How ‘Conservative’ Salman Khan Had Issues With Her Outfits

LATEST NEWS

EU Commissioners to visit India on Sept 12-13 for FTA talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Instagrams Viral 3-Ingredient Pasta: Easy Recipe Trending Now
Nepal: Will Former King Gyanendra Shah Be Next PM? How Rich He Is, His Indian Connection
Three Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Siachen Avalanche, Rescue Efforts Continue
How To Make Rice Water Ice Cubes For Glass Skin Glow Naturally At Home
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week
Nepal Crisis Worsens; Airport Shut Down as Mob Enters Parliament, Major Buildings Torched
Here’s Why NTR Is The Most Admired Actor In Indian Cinema?
Inside the World’s Most Expensive City to Live in 2025
Vashu Bhagnani Tears Into Ali Abbas Zafar With Explosive Claims, Accuses Filmmaker Of Money Laundering Worth Rs.80 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vashu Bhagnani Tears Into Ali Abbas Zafar With Explosive Claims, Accuses Filmmaker Of Money Laundering Worth Rs.80 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vashu Bhagnani Tears Into Ali Abbas Zafar With Explosive Claims, Accuses Filmmaker Of Money Laundering Worth Rs.80 Crore
Vashu Bhagnani Tears Into Ali Abbas Zafar With Explosive Claims, Accuses Filmmaker Of Money Laundering Worth Rs.80 Crore
Vashu Bhagnani Tears Into Ali Abbas Zafar With Explosive Claims, Accuses Filmmaker Of Money Laundering Worth Rs.80 Crore
Vashu Bhagnani Tears Into Ali Abbas Zafar With Explosive Claims, Accuses Filmmaker Of Money Laundering Worth Rs.80 Crore

QUICK LINKS