Was Malaika Arora Ever Pregnant With Arjun Kapoor’s Baby? THIS Is How Actor Once Reacted To Their Pregnancy News: ‘Check With…’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has wished his former girlfriend and television star Malaika Arora on her 52 nd birthday, following their break-up. On Thursday, October 23, Arjun also posted a photo of Malaika in Paris on his Instagram Stories.

Arjun Kapoor leaves fans shocked

Malaika Arora was sitting on a balcony in the photo with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She is wearing a white dress robe, and closed her eyes, smiling and turning away to the camera.

Arjun posted the photo and said, Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Always keep flying, keep smiling and keeping seeking…. Malaika posted it to her Instagram Stories, beginning with, Thank you along with a red heart emoji.

When Arjun Kapoor slammed Malaika Arora’s pregnancy rumours

The news began to circulate in November 2022 that Malaika Arora is pregnant. Her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had issued a statement disproving the rumours about the false pregnancy at the time. It had made him thoroughly enraged. Arjun in his statement had criticized the media report that Malaika was pregnant by him. The actor in 2023 came out again in another interview in which he raised the topic once more, and the manner in which the whole episode had hit him.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora tend to give relationship targets to their followers and fans. In response to rumours that Malaika was falsely pregnant, Arjun, in 2023, told Bollywood Bubble.com, that negativity was simpler to achieve. “I believe it makes people listen since that has been accumulating over time. We are actors, by the way, we are not always very private about our personal life. And there is a certain sum that there is, and you have to be already okay with that sum already entering the profession.”

He said, “There could be that element that could be left out but I believe we are trusting you all to reach the audience. We all must at least know the fact that we are human beings. And so you see, come to us once in a while, and see whether you are going to write something very, very important. At least do that, and I believe that was all that I did. It was because it should be checked; it ought not to be assumed. You must not expose something that can change your life.”

When did Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora split?

In 2018, Malaika and Arjun became a couple. Nevertheless, both Malaika and Arjun never talked much about their relationship. They, however, continued to share romantic photos on their holidays and even wish each other during birthday. This was not the first occasion Arjun had been to Malaika since the passing of her father, Anil Mehta in September last year. In a Diwali celebration in 2024, Arjun affirmed that he was unmarried.

Malaika is the ex-wife of Arbaaz Khan. The husband and wife got married in 1998, and they have a son, Arhaan. In 2016, they declared their parting ways, and in 2017, they finalised their divorce.

In 2024, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora ended their relationship, which had been publicly announced in 2018. Arjun publicly affirmed his single status in late 2024, and though the relationship broke up, they have remained on good terms with Arjun publicly hugging each other at one 2025 event.

