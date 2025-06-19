Live Tv
Home > Bollywood > When Is Son of Sardaar 2 Releasing In Theatres? Ajay Devgn announces sequel to his 2012 action-comedy

When Is Son of Sardaar 2 Releasing In Theatres? Ajay Devgn announces sequel to his 2012 action-comedy

Son of Sardar 2 is all set to hit the big screens, bringing back laughter, action, and a whole lot of heart. This sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardar promises double the fun and excitement. Ajay Devgn returns in his iconic role, mixing comedy, family drama, and high-energy action in a way that’s sure to entertain fans of all ages.

Published By: Yashika Arora
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 15:59:52 IST

Ajay Devgn is set to return the comedy with the 2012 action-comedy sequel movie "Son of Sardaar".

Son of Sardaar 2 is an upcoming Hindi-language action-comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. 

In the latest social media post, Actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday, June 19, announced his new movie poster for his much-awaited film and also announced his return as a sardar. A famous actor, Ajay Devgn, also shared the release date for his film which is July 25, 2025.

The fans are now demanding for teaser or trailer for the films soon.

The Cast for Son of Sardar

The star cast of the Son Of Sardaar 2 includes Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur. There were also a few changes in the cast this time around. Actor Vijay Raaz, who had an important role in the first film, was reportedly replaced after a disagreement with the director.

Stepping into his shoes is Sanjay Mishra, who confirmed his role and shared, “I said yes to the film the moment I got a call from Ajay Devgn. That one call was enough.”

About Son of Sardaar 1

Son of Sardaar is a fun Bollywood action comedy starring Ajay Devgn as Jassi, a cheerful man caught in a family ,when he returns to Punjab. 
He falls for Sukh (Sonakshi Sinha), who belongs to the rival family led by Billu Paji (Sanjay Dutt). Juhi Chawla adds humor as Billu’s sister. The movie blends romance, action, and comedy. 

Actor Mukul Dev’s last appearance in the movie

Actor Mukul Dev passed away at 54. Actor Rahul Dev recently spoke about the heartbreaking loss of his brother, Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 23 in New Delhi. Mukul’s last appearance will be in Son of Sardaar 2, Mukul has done many movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana as well as several TV shows, and was loved by many for his work.

