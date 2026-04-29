Is Apple’s Golden Age Over After Tim Cook?

Apple has long been the most valuable company in the world. But as Tim Cook prepares to step down, a growing number of analysts and longtime Apple watchers are asking an uncomfortable question: Was this the peak?

The Cook Era in Perspective

Tim Cook took over from Steve Jobs in 2011 under enormous pressure. Few believed he could sustain Apple’s momentum. He proved the skeptics wrong. Under his leadership, Apple crossed the $3 trillion market cap milestone and turned the iPhone into a cultural institution. He also built one of the most profitable service businesses in tech history.

But Cook was always more operator than visionary. He refined and scaled what Jobs created. The question now is whether Apple has the internal culture and leadership pipeline to produce something genuinely new.

No Breakthrough Product Since the iPad

Apple’s last truly category-defining product was the iPad in 2010. Since then the company has released impressive iterations. The Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Silicon chips are all excellent. But none of them reshaped an industry the way the iPhone or Mac once did.

The Vision Pro was supposed to change that. Launched in 2024 with enormous hype it sold poorly and struggled to find a clear use case. Apple quietly pulled back. For a company built on defining the future that was a rare and telling stumble.

The Services Safety Net

One of Cook’s smartest moves was building Apple’s services division into a revenue powerhouse. The App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and Apple TV+ now generate billions each quarter. This gives Apple a cushion that Jobs never had.

But services also come with risk. Regulators in the US and Europe are scrutinizing the App Store’s fees and policies more aggressively than ever. A major ruling against Apple could shave billions off its annual revenue overnight. The services engine that stabilized Apple could also become its biggest legal liability.

AI: Behind and Catching Up

The most urgent challenge facing Apple’s next leader is artificial intelligence. Google has Gemini. Microsoft has deeply integrated OpenAI into its products. Meta is investing aggressively in open-source AI. Apple launched Apple Intelligence in 2024 but the response was underwhelming. Features arrived slowly and Siri remained a frustrating experience compared to newer AI assistants.

This is not a small gap. AI is quickly becoming the foundation of how people interact with software and devices. If Apple cannot close this gap soon the iPhone’s dominance could erode faster than most expect.

Who Comes Next?

Leadership transitions at Apple have always made markets nervous. The next CEO will inherit a company with strong financials and loyal customers but also real strategic uncertainty. Names like operations chief Jeff Williams and AI head John Giannandrea have been floated. Neither carries the product instinct that defined Jobs or even the steady execution reputation that defined Cook.

Apple’s board faces a difficult job. They need someone who can manage a $3 trillion operation while also pushing the company toward its next big idea. Those two traits rarely come in one person.

The Loyal Base Still Matters

It would be wrong to write Apple off entirely. Its ecosystem is deeply embedded in people’s lives. Switching from iPhone to Android is still a high-friction decision for most users. The Mac has never been more popular. iPad sales remain steady. Apple’s retail presence and brand trust are genuinely hard to replicate.

Loyalty buys time. But it does not buy forever.

A Turning Point Either Way

Whether or not Apple’s golden age is truly over depends on what comes next. The ingredients for a comeback are there: cash reserves, engineering talent, and one of the strongest brand identities ever built.

But ingredients alone do not make a product. Apple now needs a leader with the conviction to place a big bet and the vision to see it through. The next few years will reveal whether this was a transition or a turning point.