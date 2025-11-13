LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience

The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience

Bhagwat Raakshas on ZEE5 is a gripping crime thriller blending suspense, morality, strong performances, layered storytelling, striking visuals, and emotional depth.

Bhagwat on ZEE5 brings Arshad Warsi in the powerful performance
Bhagwat on ZEE5 brings Arshad Warsi in the powerful performance

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: November 13, 2025 11:40:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience

Crime thriller movies have a lot to offer, including crime, suspense, thriller action, chases, moral conflicts, justice and much more. The crime thriller movies not only serve endless entertainment but also spark questions about guilt, perception and what hides behind the appearances. Bhagwat Raakshas on ZEE5 is one of the finest new movies that brings up grit and conscience on screen. The movie is built on investigation, internal tension and careful reveals.

Cast and Characters

The casting of a movie often shapes its plot. Bhagwat on ZEE5 brings Arshad Warsi in the powerful performance of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, whereas Jintendra Kumar in an important performance of Sameer. 

Arshad Warsi as Bhagwat has perfectly slipped into the shoes of his character. He is playing a serious, intense, loud, idealistic police officer whose character is quite layered, carries emotions and adds weight and depth to the movie. Not only his dialogues but his expressions and silence speak loudly. 

The character of Jintendra Kumar is the centrepiece of ambiguity. His character in the movie has been pushed towards the edges of darkness. His character is quite calm and includes different hidden complexities that may flip assumptions. 

The supporting actors Tara Alisha Berry, Ayesha Kaduskar and Hemant Saini also bring up emotional weight to the movie. Their reactions, secrets and connections appear to be realistic and connect with the audience. The overall casting of the movie Bhagwat on ZEE5 gives the audience a psychological tug of war where the threat comes out from the familiar tension.

The Secrets of Story and Direction

Bhagwat on ZEE5 is a wonderful movie by Akshay Shere and written by Bhavini Bheda and Sumit Saxena that engages the audience with it till the end. The story of the movie revolves around a prostitution racket that is further linked to the missing girls in Robertsgaj. Inspector Bhagwat was appointed on a case that further led him into the web of secrets, misunderstandings and much more. 

As the title itself comes up as the tag of Chapter One, it is a clear indication of being expanded later as well. The storyline of the movie Bhagwat Raakshas is quite layered, full of cases, motives, and internal doubts. It is not just about chasing and catching a criminal, but is also about fighting with them. 

The terrain and direction of the movie Bhagwat Raakshas on ZEE5 keep the different things in alignment and allow silence, permit ambiguity, and reward patience.

It is one of the reward-worthy crime thrillers on ZEE5 that keeps the audience engaged and entertained through its powerful plot, strong cast, amazing performance, direction, music, cinematography, editing and much more. The title Chapter One clearly indicates that the makers themselves want more than just a single movie. Each scene of the movie not just contributes to the plot but to a system of meaning.

Cinematography, sound and Visual Design

Whether it is about the moral struggle or it is about the cinematic tension, every visual and sound of the movie works in adding more depth to the story. The trailer and early visuals of the movie clearly indicate what we see, such as deliberate use of shadows, framed corners, narrow parapets, off-centre compositions and much more. These are not just accidents but are the cues to discomfort, ambiguity and unseen dangers. 

The sound design of the movie also plays lean. The music of the movie is being used sparingly, where the tension comes up from the ambient noises, including distant echoes, creaks and voices off-screen. The colour palette of the movie has also been kept muted, including earthy tones, dim interiors and low contrast. It enables the viewer’s shadow to dominate and personality to emerge in the different scenes. This absolute combination of audio and visuals ensures the deeper effects.

Music and Emotional Undercurrents

Mangest Dhakde has also done a great job as the music director of the Bhagwat Raakshas movie. It is a psychological movie whose music needs subtle support and doesn’t include any orchestral dominance. Whether it is about the small motifs, recurring notes, or silence before action, everything together creates a perfect magic that connects with the audience. The soundtrack of the movie is just like a patchwork, rising only when required, and that further adds weight to the story. 

Final Thoughts

The success of the Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas lines within the conscience it is carrying along with it. Powerful plot, strong cast, layered writing, amazing visual and sound discipline and absolute moral tension make it a must-watch movie that engages with the thoughts of the audience. Bhagwat’s release on ZEE5 will definitely get a crowded space among the OTT releases due to its absolute and unique storyline that brings absolute emotions, intensity, and action on screen. 

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhagwat Chapter OneCrime Thriller

RELATED News

The Power of Punches and Emotion: Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Among Top Action Movies on ZEE5

Student Travel Insurance: The Smart Companion for Young Explorers

How Techjockey is Unlocking the ₹30,000 Crore AI Agents Boom for IndianSMEs

Luxury Housing Demand Soars in India: What Buyers and Developers Need to Know

AI powered investment platform FinTin gets 25,000 registrations in 3 days post launch

LATEST NEWS

“Knew About The Girls”: Epstein Emails Released By House Democrats Raise New Questions About Trump

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date: ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Brings New Changes, Kids Below 5 Years Can Now…

Viral video: Foreigner Films Train Sweeper Throwing Garbage On Tracks; Indian Railways Responds

Fujiyama Power IPO Opens Today: Will This Solar Star Shine On Dalal Street? Here Are The Key Details

Explosion Sound Near Radisson Hotel In Delhi’s Mahipalpur Sparks Panic, Turns Out To Be Tyre Burst

ChatGPT 5.1 Breaks All Limits: Hidden Features, Smarter Answers, Faster Speed, The AI Upgrade You Didn’t See Coming!

Thomas Cook Festive Travel Offer: Save Up to INR 12,000 on Bookings for Your Next Great Holiday

The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 13: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience
The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience
The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience
The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience

QUICK LINKS