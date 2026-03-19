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Home > Business > CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 19, 2026 19:01:16 IST

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CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: Central Depository Services (India) Limited (“CDSL”), Asia’s first listed depository, in collaboration with KPMG in India, has released the third edition of its Reimagine Thought Leadership report titled “Reimagine: Securities Market through Data Synergy”, following its third annual Reimagine Symposium held earlier this year. The report proposes a Creation–Control–Culture (3C) framework to guide data-led transformation across India’s securities market ecosystem.

The report highlights that “data risk is market risk,” and outlines how a structured data governance approach can strengthen resilience, transparency, and innovation across India’s securities market ecosystem. It proposes a 3C framework that enables market institutions to build shared data infrastructure, embed robust governance and cyber safeguards, and foster responsible data practices across the ecosystem. The report also presents the concept of a central regulatory operating model within market institutions, helping align regulatory expectations, improve interoperability across market participants, and enable more effective risk management and investor protection in an increasingly data-driven market.

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Shri. Nehal Vora, MD & CEO, CDSL, said: “Data synergy is the force that brings Creation, Control and Culture together – enabling innovation while strengthening trust. When data becomes intelligent and interoperable, it powers a market that is resilient by design and trust-enabled at its core. Such an ecosystem goes beyond facilitating transactions; it empowers the Atmanirbhar investor and supports India’s journey towards a truly Viksit Bharat.”

India’s securities market is witnessing rapid expansion in investor participation. While household participation is currently estimated at around 20%, leaving significant headroom for future growth compared with more mature markets such as the United States, the expanding investor base presents a strong opportunity to deepen financial inclusion and strengthen investor awareness across the country.

Further, the report highlights four key opportunity areas where data can transform the ecosystem: stronger price discovery and curated products, personalised investor experience at scale, improved risk intelligence and fraud prevention, and more agile supervision through Regulatory Technology (RegTech) and Supervisory Technology (SupTech).

Commenting on the report, Shri. Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and National Leader, Clients & Markets, KPMG in India, said: “Human intelligence has driven modern economies; the next phase of growth will depend on how well we harness intelligent data. As this report suggests, data risk is market risk. Treating data as core market infrastructure is critical for India to sustain market leadership and investor confidence”

The proposed 3C framework outlines a structured path for building a trusted data ecosystem:

  • Creation celebrates India’s capacity to build shared utilities including market data dictionaries, machine-readable disclosures, secure API pipelines, and privacy-preserving simulation environments that unlock research and product innovation across the ecosystem.
  • Control strengthens the system with smart guardrails including privacy-by-design, standardized lineage, cyber resilience programs (including post-quantum readiness), and responsible AI governance (including the vision of an industry-wide AI model registry). These controls accelerate progress by making it sustainable and trusted.
  • Culture makes the transformation durable by tying incentives to data quality, explainability, responsiveness, and investor outcomes; and by scaling multilingual investor education that converts awareness into confident participation.

The report also draws on insights from the Reimagine: Securities Market through Data Synergy symposium, which was attended by Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, as Chief Guest, and Shri Sandip Pradhan, Whole-Time Member, SEBI, and Shri Keki Mistry, Former Vice Chairman & CEO, HDFC, as Guests of Honour. The symposium brought together leaders from across the securities market, financial services, and technology ecosystem, with panel discussions exploring themes such as “Data’s Superpower – Driving Innovation at Scale,” “Data is Capital – Trust is the Currency,” and “Data as DNA – A Cultural Shift.”

As data becomes the backbone of financial markets, the report underscores the need for coordinated action across regulators, market infrastructure institutions, intermediaries and investors to build a resilient and trusted data ecosystem that can support India’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The full report is available here: CDSL Thought Leadership Report 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

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CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

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CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework
CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework
CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework
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