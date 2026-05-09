KPMG in India announces strategic alliance with CleverTap to advance customer engagement and retention capabilities

This alliance brings enterprise consulting and AI-enabled engagement capabilities together for customer-centric transformation.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: KPMG in India and CleverTap today announced a strategic alliance to embed advanced customer engagement capabilities into enterprise transformation programs. The alliance brings together KPMG in India’s Connected Enterprise and advisory capabilities with CleverTap’s customer engagement and retention platform, enabling organisations to explore greater personalisation, while staying aligned with governance, security, and key business priorities.





The alliance will focus on organisations across the BFSI (Banking and Financial Services), retail, and consumer markets. By integrating CleverTap’s analytics and orchestration capabilities into KPMG in India–led initiatives, the alliance is intended to provide organisations with pathways to more effectively connect customer data with execution and to explore more coordinated, lifecycle-based approaches to engagement.

Together, KPMG in India is expected to contribute its consulting experience across operating model design, governance, risk, and compliance, alongside CleverTap’s integrated platform capabilities including real-time analytics and AI-driven engagement enablement, aimed at supporting organizations in strengthening customer engagement, retention initiatives, and customer lifetime value.

Building on these complementary strengths, the alliance is designed to support companies in their efforts to reduce churn, strengthen customer engagement, and pursue sustainable revenue growth, while also helping them navigate and align with relevant regulatory requirements.

“Our alliance with CleverTap strengthens our ability to help organisations activate insights responsibly and scale customer engagement in a measured, sustainable way. By bringing together our transformation-led consulting approach with CleverTap’s analytics-driven platform, we aim to support companies as they work to deepen customer relationships in a rapidly evolving digital and regulatory environment,” said Ram Seshadri, Partner, Digital Cloud Solutions, KPMG in India.

“Enterprises don’t just need more data; they need intelligence to deliver personalized experiences. By combining KPMG in India’s transformation expertise with our all-in-one customer engagement platform, powered by CleverAI , we’re equipping brands to deliver true 1:1 personalized journeys that increase customer lifetime value,” said Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, CleverTap.

By combining strategic advisory insights with advanced engagement technology, the alliance aims to help organisations develop stronger, more resilient customer ecosystems for the future.

About KPMG in India

KPMG entities in India, are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vijayawada.

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focussed and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the world’s leading AI-first, all-in-one customer engagement and retention platform, helping brands turn data into lasting customer relationships. Powered by its proprietary CleverAI : Decisioning Engine and Agentic AI-verse, CleverTap enables organizations to maximize customer lifetime value at scale. Its unified platform brings together AI-powered segmentation, personalization, experimentation, journey orchestration, and deep analytics—seamlessly integrated with 100+ leading martech solutions.

With backing from global investors including Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ, and 360 One, CleverTap has presence across US, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Leading brands such as TD Bank, Burger King, Paytm, Levi’s, IKEA, Decathlon, Vodafone, Domino’s, Jio, Carousell, Banco Azteca, Zomato, StockX, and Emirates NBD, rely on CleverTap to drive measurable growth through meaningful customer engagement.

For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/

X: https://twitter.com/CleverTap

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may represent KPMG in India’s and CleverTap’s belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Both KPMG in India and CleverTap caution that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.

Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. KPMG in India and CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will KPMG in India and CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.