Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success

New Delhi [India], May 8: Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd is bolstering its digital marketing and online sales capabilities through innovative strategies and hands-on talent development programs.

In a recent milestone, BBA student Divya Sharma successfully completed her internship with the company. She played a key role in driving digital sales, managing customer interactions, and optimizing lead generation via platforms like Google Ads, IndiaMART, and WhatsApp. Acting in a Sales Head Intern capacity, Divya expertly handled enquiry management, seamless customer communications, and efficient order conversions.

With an annual turnover of approximately ₹150 crore, Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd partners with top pharmaceutical manufacturers, including AKUMS Pharmaceuticals, Bioltus, Apcom, Biodeal, and Hetero. The company offers an extensive portfolio of over 1,850 healthcare products, prioritizing quality and reliability.

Company leadership appreciated Divya’s dedication and impactful contributions, underscoring Steris Healthcare’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering innovation. “We’re thrilled with Divya’s proactive approach and the real results she delivered—it’s a testament to our investment in emerging professionals,” said *Jeevan Kasara, Chairman, Steris Healthcare*.

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd remains dedicated to growth through quality, innovation, and unwavering customer trust in the pharmaceutical sector.

About Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd is a leading distributor of healthcare products, committed to bridging manufacturers and customers with efficient digital solutions and a customer-centric approach.