Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 19:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success

New Delhi [India], May 8: Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd is bolstering its digital marketing and online sales capabilities through innovative strategies and hands-on talent development programs.

In a recent milestone, BBA student Divya Sharma successfully completed her internship with the company. She played a key role in driving digital sales, managing customer interactions, and optimizing lead generation via platforms like Google Ads, IndiaMART, and WhatsApp. Acting in a Sales Head Intern capacity, Divya expertly handled enquiry management, seamless customer communications, and efficient order conversions.

You Might Be Interested In

With an annual turnover of approximately ₹150 crore, Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd partners with top pharmaceutical manufacturers, including AKUMS Pharmaceuticals, Bioltus, Apcom, Biodeal, and Hetero. The company offers an extensive portfolio of over 1,850 healthcare products, prioritizing quality and reliability.

Company leadership appreciated Divya’s dedication and impactful contributions, underscoring Steris Healthcare’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering innovation. “We’re thrilled with Divya’s proactive approach and the real results she delivered—it’s a testament to our investment in emerging professionals,” said *Jeevan Kasara, Chairman, Steris Healthcare*.

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd remains dedicated to growth through quality, innovation, and unwavering customer trust in the pharmaceutical sector.

About Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd is a leading distributor of healthcare products, committed to bridging manufacturers and customers with efficient digital solutions and a customer-centric approach.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

QAD | Redzone to Inaugurate New Regional Hub in Pune on National Technology Day

Mukul Purohit’s Kontent Media on Why Every Corporate Is Becoming a Content-First Company

Agnimitra Paul And Dilip Ghosh: Meet Two Likely Top Contenders For Deputy CM Post As Suvendu Adhikari Named New West Bengal CM

Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

Suvendu Adhikari Set To Be West Bengal’s New CM: Check Oath Date, Timing, Venue, And Guest List

LATEST NEWS

UAE Summer Holidays 2026: When Schools Will Close in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital

UAE Expels Pakistani Shia Workers After Loan Repayment Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Gemini Horoscope Today, May 8, 2026: Communication, Confidence and Emotional Balance Take Centre Stage

Suvendu Adhikari Set To Be West Bengal’s New CM: Check Oath Date, Timing, Venue, And Guest List

Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

Sexual Arousal Or True Love? New Study Drops Bombshell Eyeopener For Daters

Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As Next British PM? A Look At 3 Frontrunners

EPFO’s Biggest Update Ever: PF Withdrawal via UPI & ATM, Faster Claims and New Pension Rules in 2026

Who Is Sir David Attenborough? Naturalist Turns 100, Life, Career and Legacy Explained

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success
Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success
Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success
Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd Boosts Digital Sales with Standout Internship Success

QUICK LINKS