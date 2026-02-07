LIVE TV
Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil
A High-Voltage Party Anthem Arrives: Zayed Khan and Ishaq Khan Unveil Their Electrifying Track Haseena Na Na Na

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 7, 2026 12:14:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 06: The evening saw the presence of Mohaan Nadaar, Usman Khan, Kunal Thakkar, Sharan Kaur, Danish Alfaaz, Altamash Faridi, Yamini Malhotra, Hema Sharma, Kirti Choudhary, Jyotica Tangri, Aziz zee, Aamir Meer, Apurva Mittal, Dinesh Sudharshan Soi, Nivedita Singh Chandel, Meghhaa Kaour, Sajid Bubere, Romil Chaudhary, Lakshya Sen, Gulte Shamo, Salman Shaikh, Haji Saif Shaikh, Shreya Sen, Shaan Mishra, Firoz A Khan, Bhagyashree TalukdarX Azhar Ali, Bosky Sheth, Pragati Shahi, Ilma Zainub, Nancy Marwah, Dhillon Manpreet, Alina Sen, Snnigdha Guptaa, Rohit Maaggu, Ramman Jangwal, Pankaz Vk Sany, Pihu Chauhan & Many More*

The Indian music scene turns up the heat as the sensational duo Zayed Khan and Ishaq Khan launch their latest musical extravaganza, “Haseena Na Na Na”, a power-packed party anthem crafted for dance floors, nightlife lovers, and club loyalists. With both artists doubling as singers and music directors, the track brings an infectious burst of energy that promises to dominate playlists and set the party mood ablaze.

Featuring the stunning Ankita Parui in a dazzling avatar, the music video radiates irresistible club vibes, neon-lit glamour, and a playful narrative that perfectly complements the song’s high-tempo rhythm. Directed by the brilliant Paul Marshal and produced by visionary Waseem Amrohi, “Haseena Na Na Na” stands tall as a complete audio-visual celebration.

“Haseena Na Na Na” is designed with sleek beats, groovy transitions, and a charismatic tempo that makes it a must-have party starter. The synergy between vibrant music, stylised visuals, and pulsating choreography ensures the track delivers the full nightclub experience, bold, modern, and irresistibly addictive.

Zayed Khan, Singer, Music Director & Lead Performer says, “We wanted to create a track that instantly lifts the atmosphere, something you’d hear in a club and immediately feel like dancing. Collaborating with Ishaq, Paul Marshal, and Waseem Amrohi has been pure synergy, and Ankita’s presence adds that perfect kick of glam and fire. This track is youthful, energetic, and crafted straight from our hearts to the dance floors.”

Ishaq Khan, Singer & Music Director says, “This song was born out of a desire to create a vibe, a club vibe that hits you the moment the bass drops. The production, the vocals, the layering… everything was designed to make people move. Working with Zayed, Paul, Waseem, and Ankita has been an inspiring musical journey, and together we’ve shaped a party anthem that we hope becomes a go-to track for celebrations everywhere.”

Ankita Parui, Lead Actress, says, “Being a part of ‘Haseena Na Na Na’ felt like stepping into a world of high-energy glamour. The track is super catchy, and the entire shoot had this party-like, electric mood. Paul and Waseem captured every beat and emotion with precision, while Zayed and Ishaq’s music creates an irresistible vibe that will definitely make people want to dance.”

Paul Marshal, the Director, says, “From the moment I heard the track, I visualized a bold, glossy, and club-inspired world. ‘Haseena Na Na Na’ has the pulse of a modern nightlife anthem, and I wanted the video to reflect that, with slick frames, dynamic movement, and a visually magnetic narrative. Ankita, Zayed, and Ishaq delivered performances that perfectly matched the energy.”

Waseem Amrohi, the Producer says, “Producing this song has been a thrilling creative endeavour. We aimed to deliver a high-quality party song with a premium cinematic feel, and this team exceeded expectations. ‘Haseena Na Na Na’ has all the ingredients of a chart-topping club anthem, and I’m confident it will become a favourite across parties, lounges, and nightlife circuits”_

With its electrifying beats, nightclub-ready energy, striking visuals, and a powerhouse team behind it, “Haseena Na Na Na” is poised to rule dance floors and playlists alike. Fresh, bold, and irresistibly catchy, the song redefines contemporary Indian party pop.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 12:14 PM IST
