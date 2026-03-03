LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Aditya Dhar And Team Dhurandhar Shine Bright At Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Aditya Dhar And Team Dhurandhar Shine Bright At Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Aditya Dhar And Team Dhurandhar Shine Bright At Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 3, 2026 10:50:13 IST

Aditya Dhar And Team Dhurandhar Shine Bright At Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: The 7th edition of the Iconic Gold Awards 2026 turned out to be a proud and memorable evening for the team of Dhurandhar, as the film turned out to be one of the biggest winners of the night. Held in Mumbai, the prestigious award ceremony celebrated excellence in cinema, digital entertainment and music but it was Dhurandhar that really stole the spotlight.

The film received the award for the Best Film (Popular), which shows the immense love and support the film has received from the audiences. Over the last year Dhurandhar has created a solid fan following with its gripping story line, powerful performances and high production value. This award remains as an evidence of its popular use.

Director Aditya Dhar received the Best Director award for his exceptional vision and story-telling. Known for telling intense and engaging stories, Dhar’s direction in Dhurandhar played a key role in shaping the impact of the film. His victory highlights the creative strength behind the project, as well as the effort that went into bringing the story to life on screen.

To add to the success of the film, Jyoti Deshpande won the title of Game Changer Producer of the Year for Dhurandhar. Her contribution as a producer was instrumental in supporting the film from development to release. The recognition honours her commitment to supporting meaningful and ambitious cinema.

Young talent Sara Arjun won the award for Best Debut (Popular) for her performance in Dhurandhar. Her role in the film was a significant step in her acting career and the award recognizes her impressive screen presence and dedication. Her debut has been widely appreciated and she is clearly a bright new face in the industry.

The success of the film was not limited to the main categories either. Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra was awarded as the Best Casting Director award for his keen eye in the selection of the perfect ensemble for the film. The powerful casting gave the story depth and authenticity.

Celebrated choreographer Vijay Ganguly won the Best Choreographer award for the energetic and visually appealing dance sequences associated with the film. Meanwhile, the singer Shahzad Ali received the Voice of the Year Award for the song “Ishq Jalakar” which became one of the musical events linked to Dhurandhar and flows well with the people.

The multiple wins definitely make the film Dhurandhar one of the most celebrated films at 7th Iconic Gold Awards 2026. From direction to production, debut performance to music – the film’s recognition in various categories is the result of the collective effort of the talented team.

The 7th Iconic Gold Awards 2026 witnessed a star-studded appearance that included some of the most familiar faces of Indian entertainment. Major Bollywood and TV personalities such as Farhan Akhtar, Rakul Preet Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hina Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Avneet Kaur were seen gracing the red carpet and adding glamour to the event. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and emerging talents like Fatima Sana Shaikh and Radhika Madan were also present making the event a proper tribute to talent across film, television, and digital content.

https://www.instagram.com/iconicgoldaward/?hl=en

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:50 AM IST
Aditya Dhar And Team Dhurandhar Shine Bright At Iconic Gold Awards 2026

