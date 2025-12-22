LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 22, 2025 15:40:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

You Might Be Interested In

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 22: Anubhav Mohanty, one of the most celebrated faces of Odisha, stands tall as the only superstar in the state to have achieved unparalleled stardom to date, commanding admiration that transcends generations. From his early days as an album sensation to his status as a cinematic icon, Anubhav Mohanty’s journey reflects an extraordinary connection with the people of Odisha—from young children to grandparents alike.

With a career marked by consistency, mass appeal, and record-breaking success, Anubhav Mohanty has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in Odia cinema, including I Love U, Balunga Toka, Agastya, Karma, Kuhudi, and Chardham. These films not only set box-office benchmarks but also became some of the longest-running films in Odisha’s cinema halls, firmly establishing him as the G.O.A.T. of the Odia film industry.

You Might Be Interested In

Beyond cinema, Anubhav Mohanty’s influence extends deeply into public life. In 2014, he made history by becoming one of the youngest Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, and later, in 2019, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from Kendrapara (Lok Sabha). His rare ability to command immense popularity both on-screen and in public service has built a fan base driven by trust, admiration, and emotional connection.

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

Currently, anticipation is at an all-time high as Odisha eagerly awaits its most ambitious and dream projects, Chaki Suna and Raavan. Among them, Raavan is already being hailed as a record-breaking cinematic spectacle, with strong industry buzz suggesting it will redefine box-office standards and become the highest-grossing film in Odia cinema. Adding to the excitement, discussions are underway for a Hindi-dubbed release of Raavan in cinemas nationwide, marking a significant milestone for Odia cinema on the pan-India stage.

As Anubhav Mohanty celebrates his birthday on 24th December, admirers, fans, and well-wishers across Odisha and beyond come together to honour a megastar whose legacy continues to grow stronger with time.

On this special occasion, we extend our heartfelt wishes to Anubhav Mohanty—wishing him good health, continued success, and many more milestones ahead.

Happy Birthday to Odisha’s Megastar.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 3:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Drishyam 3 Release Date Announced: Ajay Devgn  To Return As Vijay Salgaonkar On Big Screen On…

India Must Reinvest in Its Civilisational Values to Achieve Prosperity: Industrialist H M Bangur at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2025

How Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas Became The Perfect Choice For ‘India’s National Jiju’

AI Opens New Dimensions in Mathematical Cosmology: IPS Academy Inaugurates IKS Cell

LATEST NEWS

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: How To Link Before Your Card Turns Inoperative | Explained

Chia Seeds Nutrition and Uses: A Complete Guide

‘Australia Mein Khelna Sabse Difficult Hai, Aap England Ko…’: Rohit Sharma Takes Savage Dig At ENG After Ben Stokes-Led Side Loses Ashes Series | WATCH

How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

Discover Anshuka Yoga: Techniques for Strength and Flexibility

Who Is Faisal Karim Masud? Main Suspect In Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing Goes In Hiding As Bangladesh Unrest Erupts

Another General Blown Up In Moscow: Full List Of High-Profile Russians Assassinated Since Start Of Ukraine War

Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania’s Undergarments, Says ‘I Think She…’

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life
Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life
Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life
Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

QUICK LINKS