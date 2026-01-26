LIVE TV
Aryan Mehta Makes a Powerful Debut in "Rangrezz", The Indian Reimagining of Shakespeare's Othello That Captivated Theatre Circles

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 26, 2026 13:23:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26: The evening saw the presence of Deepika Singh, Jayati Bhatia, Ankur Panchal, Kishori Shahane, Bobby Vij, Smita Bansal, Yesha Rughani, Pracheen Chauhan, Dishank Arora, Keerti Kelkar, Ishaan Dhawan, Priyanshi Yadav, Rajesh Balwani, Vivaan Bedi, Eshaan Sood, Shailesh Lodha, Manini De, Nivedita Basu, Rajev Paul, Sreejita De, Amar Upadhyay, Anushree Mehta , Abeer Sen Gupta, Haadi Ali Abrar, Rajan Shahi, Ishika Shahi Dr Sameera Gupta, Harry Anand & Many More.

Aryan Mehta, grandson of legendary filmmaker Pranlal Mehta and son of producer Jay Mehta- made his much-anticipated debut with Rangrezz, an ambitious Indian adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy Othello. His performance instantly positioned him as one of the most exciting new voices in Indian theatre.

In Rangrezz, Aryan brought to life Atharv, a self-made, charismatic young man whose life, rooted in love and loyalty, slowly unraveled under the weight of carefully planted doubts. His descent, quiet, internal, and devastating , required emotional complexity, subtlety, and absolute honesty. Aryan delivered it with startling conviction.

Before taking centre stage, Aryan had immersed himself behind the camera, contributing to projects such as Dharma Productions’ Naadaniyan and Sandeep Vanga’s blockbuster Animal. That behind-the-scenes learning created a solid artistic foundation, one that Rangrezz allowed him to channel with remarkable refinement.

Reflecting on his experience, Aryan shared, “As a debutant, stepping into Rangrezz felt like stepping into fire and finding my own truth within it. Atharv was a role that demanded vulnerability, courage, and absolute honesty, and I could not have asked for a more challenging beginning. This debut was not just about being seen; it was about proving to myself that I was ready to tell stories that could move people. Rangrezz was my first chapter, and I poured everything I had into it”

The production was helmed, designed, and staged by acclaimed theatre showman Atul Satya Koushik, who had been searching for a young 23-year-old to authentically portray the Indian Othello. Featuring veteran performer Dalip Tahil and the graceful Meenakshi Dixit, the play combined powerful performances with atmospheric music by Anik Sharma, creating a deeply immersive experience.

With his debut now unveiled, Aryan Mehta has emerged as one of the most promising new actors of the year, earning admiration for his sincerity, screen presence, and emotional depth.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 1:23 PM IST
