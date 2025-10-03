LIVE TV
Bhagyashree & Vaani Kapoor Dazzle at Globoil India 2025 Awards Evening

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 3, 2025 18:05:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29:  The 28th edition of Globoil India Summit 2025 was organised by Tefla in Mumbai. This three-day event (September 24–26) successfully brought together over 2,000 delegates from 60+ countries, reinforcing its reputation as the “Olympics of the edible oil trade.”

With the theme “Future-Proofing the Edible Oil Industry: Smart Solutions for Volatile Markets,” the summit featured thought-provoking discussions, business opportunities, and cultural showcases. Gapki was the country partner for the event. Distinguished speakers including YB Datuk Seri Johari Bin Abdul Ghani (Malaysia’s Plantation & Commodities Minister), Eddy Martono (GAPKI Chairman), Dr. John Baffes (World Bank), Thomas Mielke (Oil World), Mdm. Izzana Salleh (Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries – CPOPC, Secretary General), Sandeep Bhan (SD Guthrie International Trading Pte. Ltd, CEO) and industry leaders from Godrej, Patanjali Foods, Emami Agrotech, AWL Agri, and N.K. Proteins, shared perspectives on market volatility, sustainable sourcing, biofuels, health & nutrition, and technology adoption.

The event also witnessed active participation from global partners such as the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), and Patanjali Foods Ltd. The exhibition, featuring 80+ companies, showcased cutting-edge refining technologies, packaging solutions, and innovative edible oil products. Deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars were initiated, highlighting Globoil’s role as a leading trade and networking hub.

Beyond business, delegates enjoyed the Gala Networking Dinner and cultural evenings, reflecting India’s rich traditions while fostering global partnerships. Actresses Bhagyashree and Vaani Kapoor graced the evening reception at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. The programme featured a special musical set by singers Farid Ahmed and Babbar Mudasar, along with an International Dance and Fashion Show, adding vibrancy to the summit experience.

Speaking at the event, Mr Aadil Singh, Director of Tefla’s, said: “Globoil India once again proved to be a world-class platform for dialogue, collaboration, and deal-making. This year’s emphasis on sustainability and innovation will shape the edible oil industry for years to come.”

Globoil is a Premier International Conference & Exhibition on Vegetable Oil, Feed & Feed Ingredients, Oilseeds & Oleochemicals organised by Tefla’s under the patronage of The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India.

Kindly visit the website www.globoilindia.com for more information.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 6:05 PM IST
