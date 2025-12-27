CIMSME Honours MSME Banking Champions and Launches ‘MSMEs of Developed India’ -Authored by The President Mukesh Mohan Gupta

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Presented CIMSME’s MSME Banking Excellence Awards and Released the book-‘ MSMEs of Developed India’

New Delhi [India], December 27: The Chamber of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) successfully hosted the 13th edition of the MSME Banking Excellence Awards 2025. The prestigious event, which recognises the exceptional contributions of banks, financial institutions, and ecosystem enablers to India’s dynamic MSME sector in collaboration with Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd., also marked the launch of the much-anticipated book “MSMEs of Developed India.”

The awards ceremony, held at The Lalit, New Delhi, was graced by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, who attended the event as the Chief Guest. Shri Goyal presented the awards to top-performing banks and financial institutions for their outstanding support and financing of the MSME sector, in the gracious presence of Dr. Rajneesh, IAS, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME who was the Guest of Honour at the event.

During the ceremony, a book titled “MSMEs Of Developed India – An Encyclopaedia of MSME Schemes” authored by CA Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President of CIMSME was also launched by Shri Piyush Goyal as a mark of respect and recognition of the Government’s continued support towards strengthening India’s MSME ecosystem. The book is published by leading Bharat Law House.

Speaking at CIMSME MSME Banking Excellence Awards -2025, Shri Piyush Goyal highlighted the critical role of the banking system in supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), noting that access to timely and adequate credit has been central to the growth of small entrepreneurs. He underlined that banks have played a key role in extending institutional finance to MSMEs, including small borrowers who were earlier depended on informal sources of credit, thereby enabling them to start businesses, expand operations and improve their livelihoods. He further added that public sector banks have emerged as strong and competitive institutions, standing shoulder to shoulder with private and foreign banks in supporting India’s growth.”

Congratulating the award winners, Shri Goyal extended confidence that MSMEs, startups, incubators and young entrepreneurs would continue to receive strong support from the banking system, complemented by various government schemes and expressed his best wishes to all bankers and financial sector representatives for the year 2026, calling for faster, inclusive and sustainable growth during the Amrit Kaal”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, Chamber of Indian Micro Small & Medium Enterprises, said, “We understand the support by the banks, financial institutions and other stakeholders being provided to MSMEs, which are the important engine of growth. Recognising their importance, Chamber started recognising these institutions since 2013. The MSME Banking Excellence Awards are aimed at strengthening the MSME ecosystem by recognising institutions that enable enterprise growth. The launch of ‘MSMEs Of Developed India’ further reinforces our commitment to documenting and showcasing the transformative journey of Indian MSMEs while encouraging collaboration between industry, finance, and government.”

The MSME Banking Excellence Awards 2025 also recognised over 50 outstanding MSMEs across various sectors. The MSME Ratna Awards honoured enterprises for their exceptional contributions to innovation, growth, sustainability, and employment generation, reinforcing their pivotal role in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat. The awards were presented by Dr. Rajneesh and other eminent dignitaries.

Shri Debashish Duttagupta, Business Head, Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd., said, “By providing accessible insurance solutions, we aim to help MSMEs realise their full potential. Ageas Federal Life Insurance is proud to partner with the MSME Banking Excellence Awards—an initiative aligned with our vision of fostering inclusive growth and long-term financial security.”

Speaking about the book, author CA Mukesh Mohan Gupta said that the book will serve as an encyclopaedic reference for India’s MSME ecosystem. The book addresses key awareness gaps by compiling all central government schemes, stakeholder-led initiatives, and critical resources for MSMEs and startups in a structured and user-friendly format. MSME Schemes of all central government ministries and related stakeholder, the publication enables entrepreneurs, consultants, policy advocates, and business facilitators to easily identify relevant schemes based on their sector and business needs.

Emphasizing the significance of the publication, Shri Piyush Goyal said that the book ‘MSMEs of Developed India’, aptly abbreviated as “MODI,” reflects the government’s sustained support and dedicated efforts over the past 11 years. Covering schemes of key central ministries and other stakeholders with a special focus on MSMEs and startups, the book is expected to serve as a valuable reference for MSMEs, policymakers, academia, and bankers. Shri Piyush Goyal congratulated CA Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, CIMSME) for bringing out this comprehensive book, spreading awareness amongst the MSMEs and becoming the potent voice of the MSMEs.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.