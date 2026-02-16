Cricket Superstar David Warner becomes Brand Ambassador of Parimatch

New Delhi [India], February 16: Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, is delighted to announce an exclusive partnership with international cricket star David Warner in the role of Brand Ambassador. Together, they share values of professionalism, bold performance, and a genuine connection with sports fans across the globe.

David Warner is widely recognized as one of the most charismatic and influential cricketers of our time. The Australian national team and IPL legend, Warner has driven his teams to many memorable wins. Throughout his career, he has scored more than 18,000 international runs, won three ICC World Cups, and remains the highest-scoring overseas player in IPL history.

Warner is committed to safe and responsible play, raising awareness about integrity and fairness in sportal. As part of this partnership, he also serves as Parimatch’s Responsible Gaming Ambassador, promoting an ethical gaming environment.

“David Warner truly understands the emotions that sport evokes in millions of fans across Asia. For Parimatch, this alliance represents a strategic step, highlighting our focus on working with personalities who embody courage, passion, and authentic fan engagement,” said the Parimatch Press Office.

David Warner explains “Cricket has given me the chance to connect with fans all over the world, where the passion for the game is incredible. Parimatch shares that same love for sport and performance, and I’m excited to partner with a brand that celebrates the excitement of competition while championing responsible play.”

Asian countries hold a special place in David Warner’s life, and his strong connection with fans has deepened his bond with the region.

He is deeply involved in Asian culture, creating viral videos to Bollywood music, speaking Telugu, and appearing in films and media campaigns. In interviews, he often notes that visiting India is the favorite part of the calendar for his family.

This bond played a key role in the collaboration with Parimatch, a brand that actively develops cricket initiatives and strengthens trust among sports enthusiasts.

With over 10 million Instagram followers, Warner is deeply trusted and admired by cricket fans. He regularly engages with audiences and celebrates national holidays, maintaining a strong presence in Asia.

In the 2025-26 Big Bash League, David Warner was the top run scorer, appointed Captain of the team of the tournament, and has re-signed for BBL 26/27.

The partnership with David Warner brokered by Nick Hunter of P11 opens new opportunities for Parimatch to create exclusive content, interactive campaigns, and joint events that promise to inspire millions of cricket fans to participate in the brand’s sports and entertainment initiatives.

Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of sports and entertainment services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world’s top athletes and sporting organizations.

Australian David Warner, Trinidadian Sunil Narine and South African Jonty Rhodes, cricket legends, proudly represent the brand as ambassadors. Parimatch is also the Official Partner of iconic football clubs Manchester United and Leeds United. Parimatch is the Official Principal Partner of Joburg Super Kings, one of the prominent teams in the SAZO T20 league. Since 2019, Parimatch has been one of the leading betting brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. The publisher does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.