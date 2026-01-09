LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Dr Batra's Launches XODerma – Non-Invasive Exosome-Based Skin Rejuvenation Treatment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 9, 2026 17:59:45 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Dr Batra’s®, a pioneer of modern homeopathy in India, has introduced Dr Batra’s® XODerma, a breakthrough in skin rejuvenation and the first treatment of its kind in India that brings together homeopathy and skin exosome technology for advanced anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation care. This non-injectable, non-invasive and painless treatment is designed to help people achieve ageless, spotless skin safely and comfortably, with visible improvements in just three sessions.

Dr Batra’s® XODerma is powered by the science of exosomes, highly targeted biological messengers that work at a deep cellular level. These nano-sized particles penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin and activate natural repair and regeneration processes, helping deliver longer-lasting results rather than surface-level cosmetic improvement. By working at the cellular level, the treatment improves skin texture, tone, firmness and clarity over time.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Akshay Batra, Trichologist, Fellowship in Homeopathic Cosmetology & Aesthetics and Managing Director, Dr Batra’s® Healthcare said, “At Dr Batra’s®, innovation that genuinely benefits patients is at the core of our work. After successfully introducing exosome-based hair treatments in India, we are delighted to bring XODerma—a globally recognised skin rejuvenation therapy—to our patients. With rising skin concerns linked to pollution, stress, ageing, and demanding lifestyles, people today want treatments that are quick, effective, and above all, safe. XODerma delivers visible improvements in texture, tone, and firmness in just three sessions. By combining cutting-edge exosome science with our promise of natural, side-effect–free care, we aim to offer healthier, youthful, glowing skin in the most comfortable way possible.”

What makes XODerma unique is its integrative approach, where advanced exosome technology works alongside personalised homeopathy. While exosomes target skin repair from the outside, homeopathic medicines help address the root causes of pigmentation and skin ageing, including hormonal imbalance, nutritional deficiencies, stress and lifestyle-related skin issues. This dual-action approach supports both internal balance and external skin renewal for more sustainable and holistic results.

The treatment is enriched with a powerful blend of scientifically backed skin actives. Peptides help smooth fine lines and improve skin firmness, hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates and plumps the skin, PDRN stimulates collagen production and supports DNA repair, and adenosine accelerates skin renewal and improves overall skin quality. Together, these ingredients work to enhance radiance, reduce pigmentation, improve firmness and refine skin texture.

Each XODerma session begins with an AI-based skin analysis, where advanced technology assesses pigmentation, fine lines, pore size, texture and hydration levels. Based on this assessment, doctors create a personalised treatment plan tailored to each individual’s skin needs. The procedure then includes deep cleansing to prepare the skin, followed by micro-channel creation using a derma pen to enable precise, non-injectable delivery of exosomes and active ingredients into the deeper skin layers. Targeted exosome release ensures optimal absorption and effectiveness, while keeping the procedure comfortable and safe.

At the end of the treatment cycle, patients receive a detailed outcome report, generated through AI-based skin reassessment. This report provides a clear comparison of before-and-after skin health, highlighting reduction in pigmentation, improved skin tone, enhanced firmness and visible refinement of skin texture, offering transparency and scientific validation of results.

About Dr Batra’s® Healthcare

With over 200+ clinics in around 130 cities across 7 countries, including India, Bangladesh, UK, UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Bahrain, Dr Batra’s® Homeopathy Clinics has over 350 doctors, including skin specialists, hair specialists, and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra’s® specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women’s Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health, and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management and Infertility.

For more information, visit www.drbatras.com.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 5:59 PM IST
