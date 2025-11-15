LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 15, 2025 17:19:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 13: When students used to think about studying abroad, the immediate thought was “it is not possible.”
That was due to several challenges — confusion, endless research, and costly intermediaries. But that changed when Edvia arrived — a platform that connects students with the right course, destination, and price, making global education accessible like never before.

The Problem Every Student Faces

If you’ve ever considered studying abroad, you know how overwhelming it can be.
Which university is ideal for you?
Are there scholarships available?
How much funding will you need?

These questions often remain unanswered. Many students relied on advisors who offered partial guidance, leading to missed opportunities, poor course selection, and visa complications.

This very challenge inspired Mr. Daljeet Sandhu to create a solution — a platform that helps students access the right university in minutes, not hours.

Meet Edvia’s AI Course Finder: Your Smartest Study Partner

At the heart of Edvia is its revolutionary AI Course Finder, designed to make the student journey smoother, faster, and smarter.

Within seconds, the system compares your academic profile with over 850 global institutions, instantly recommending the best course, university, and destination tailored to your goals.

Everything is completely transparent — from the step-by-step application process to scholarship details. There are no hidden charges, no surprises.

Features That Make It Even Better

Edvia does much more than match you with the perfect course. Two standout features enhance its impact:

  • 24/7 Chatbot Assistance:
    The built-in chatbot guides you round the clock, helping you discover colleges, explore courses, and resolve admission-related queries anytime, anywhere.
  • Global Search:
    Whether you dream of studying in the United States, Canada, Australia, or Germany, Edvia lets you browse, compare, and choose among multiple countries and institutions — all in one place.

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

Why Students Love It

Imagine preparing for an overseas education and suddenly finding your dream university within minutes and within budget — that’s what makes Edvia extraordinary.

Thousands of students across Germany, the UK, Canada, Australia, and beyond have already found their ideal universities through the platform. What once took weeks now takes minutes, thanks to the AI Course Finder that understands your ambitions and simplifies your admissions journey.

Transparency You Can Trust

The best part? No hidden costs.
From tuition fees to visa requirements, every financial aspect is crystal clear. The Edvia Dashboard ensures transparency throughout the application process.

Edvia’s philosophy is simple — “A student must know everything and never be misled.”
It helps you avoid the wrong choices and ensures the best-fit university based on your academic profile.

The Vision: Global Education for Everyone

Edvia was founded with a singular mission — to make the study abroad journey seamless and inclusive, no matter a student’s background.

Because studying abroad shouldn’t be a privilege for those who can afford expensive consultants — it should be a right for every learner.

With AI-powered tools and 24/7 guidance, Edvia empowers students to take control of their global education dreams.

The Future Starts Here

We live in an AI-driven era, and Edvia stands at the forefront of this transformation in EdTech.

Its AI Course Finder is not just a feature — it’s a lifeline for students, bridging the gap between dreams, ambition, and opportunity.

If you’re planning to study abroad, start with Edvia.
It’s fast, seamless, and committed to your success.

With Edvia, you’re not just choosing a university — you’re choosing a future without regrets.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation within the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 5:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Pavasiya family’s unique initiative brings joy to orphaned children on Children’s Day

5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Spirit Medium in India

CLEAR Premium Water and Radisson Blu New Delhi – Dwarka Announce a First-of-Its-Kind Exclusive rPET Partnership in Hospitality

Madam Sarpanch out on Ultra Play OTT: Kishor Kadam and Devika Daftardar’s much-awaited web series is now streaming

Prime Co-op Bank Launches Vadodara Cyclothon for a Fitter India: Pedal Towards Progress

LATEST NEWS

Adolf Hitler’s Penis Size Was Less Than 2 Inches, Had Just One Testicle, New DNA Analysis Reveals Shocking Details

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

Who Is Rohini Acharya? RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Daughter Who Donated Kidney To Him, ‘Disowns’ Family, Know Her Husband & Net Worth

CJI-Designate Justice Surya Kant: High Courts Need To Act As ‘Local Guardians Of Constitutional Rights’

Prime Co-op Bank Launches Vadodara Cyclothon for a Fitter India: Pedal Towards Progress

Indian Battery Manufacturers Association Appoints Avik Roy as President and Harshavardhana Gourineni as Vice President

La Bella a Condor Product Shines as Platinum Sponsor at Amity Law University’s Moot Court Competition & Valedictory Ceremony 2025

Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video

Momos Seller Earning ₹1 Lakh A Day? Viral Video Claims Bengaluru Street Vendor Makes More Than B.Com Graduates, Internet Explodes

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students
Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students
Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students
Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

QUICK LINKS