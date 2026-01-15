New Delhi [India], January 15: Farmaan Hasan Khan, is a renowned social activist and youth leader from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh is now on the famous Forbes 30 Under 30 India 2026 list. This is a deal for him and his work to make things better at the grassroots level.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list comes out every year. It honors young leaders who are under 30 years old and have done something really special in their field, in India. They have to show that they are leaders and that they have made a real difference.

Farmaan has been chosen for the Social Impact category. This is a group that recognizes people who are making a real difference in the world. These people are working to change things for the better through things like helping to make policies and starting community programs. He is now part of a group that includes some well known people like Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. This shows that Forbes thinks people who are leaders in change are just as important as people who are famous for sports, entertainment and business. Farman Mian and the Social Impact category are getting the recognition, as these other areas.

A Journey Rooted in Service

Farmaan Hasan Khan is from Bareilly, a city that has a lot of history and is very important for its culture and religion. Farmaan Hasan Khan has made it his goal to help people. He is the National General Secretary of Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa. Farman Mian is also the founder of the Aala Hazrat Tajushsharia Welfare Society. These organizations, Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa and Aala Hazrat Tajushsharia Welfare Society are doing things for people like helping them learn and giving them support when they need it. Farmaan Mian is working hard to make a difference through Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa and Aala Hazrat Tajushsharia Welfare Society. He uses these platforms to combine ethics and religion with development that is well planned. He thinks it is really important for people to have dignity, be able to take care of themselves and become strong on the run. Farmaan does not just want to give people help. He wants to make sure that Farmaan Hasan Khan initiatives are believable and that people in the community keep working with him for a time. This is what Farmaan Hasan Khan philosophy is about.

Impact Across Healthcare and Education

Farmaan Hasan Khan has done a lot of work over the years. He has helped people by starting and supporting programs that make life better, for people who do not have much. Farmaan Hasan Khan has especially done work in the healthcare sector. His groups have set up medical camps where doctors do Major By-pass Surgeries, Cancer Treatment and Hip surgeries for people who are poor and cannot pay for these services. Farmaan Mian and his groups have really made a difference in the lives of these people.

Education is also an important part of what he does. He wants to help young people and women learn how to use computers and get skills that will help them get a job or start their business. He knows that students from cities have big dreams so he helps them learn about education and how to get into medical school. He guides students who are getting ready for tests like the NEET,UPSC Education and helping people learn is something he really cares about. He wants to make sure that education and computer skills are available to everyone, especially young people and women.

These programs have really made a difference. They have helped people get the information and resources they need. This is especially true for people who’re the first in their family to learn something new like first-generation learners. These programs are very helpful, for first-generation learners.

Recognition at the National Level

Farmaan Hasan Khan selection for the Forbes list is not the time he has been recognized nationally. He was given the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Award in 2023. This award was given to him because of what he has done for welfare and community development. His work on the TB-Free India Campaign, which is run by the government, was appreciated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This shows that he is working towards the public health goals of the nation. The Forbes list and the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Award are a few examples of how Farmaan Mian is being recognized for his work.

The work that he does for women’s rights and human rights is really important. People have noticed this work. He has been recognized by the National Commission for Women and the National Human Rights Commission. He even got a doctorate from a university in Karnataka. This is a deal and it shows that he is a young leader who really wants to make a difference and change society for the better. His work in women’s rights and human rights is still going strong. He is still committed to making things better.

A Symbol of Grassroots Leadership

Farmaan Hasan Khan is on the Forbes 30 Under 30 India 2026 list. People think this is a big deal because it shows that leaders from small towns in India are doing important work. He is different from a lot of people on this list because they usually come from big companies or the entertainment industry. Farmaan Hasan Khan’s story shows that what he is doing is important because it helps people in his community and he is a leader who does the right thing. The Forbes 30 Under 30 India 2026 list is a recognition for him and it proves that community-driven work and ethical leadership, like Farmaan Hasan Khan are becoming more important.

Reflecting on the recognition, Farman Hasan Khan said that meaningful change does not require wealth, fame, or privilege at the beginning. According to him, what truly matters is consistency in action, honesty in intent, and clarity of purpose. He emphasized that young people in India should believe in their ability to bring change, regardless of their background.He noted that his journey is a reminder to India’s youth that staying committed to one’s values and working persistently toward a goal can create real impact in society.

Looking Ahead

Farmaan Mian is still doing his work. He is focused on helping more people get a good education, making healthcare available to everyone and teaching young people to be good leaders who care about society. When Forbes recognized him it was not about what he did in the past it also means he has to make sure his projects are bigger and better and that he is honest and responsible, with what he is doing with his initiatives.

From Bareilly to the pages of Forbes,Farmaan Hasan Khan’s journey stands as a testament to the power of service-led leadership in shaping a more inclusive and compassionate society.

