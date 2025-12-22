LIVE TV
From 35 Years of Racing to Dakar 2026: The Journey of aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 22, 2025 14:43:11 IST

New Delhi [India], December 22: One of the most respected motorsport ambassadors in India — aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale,  is preparing for a second edition of what is considered to be the most difficult rally raid in the world. A driver for his discipline, consistency, and extensive global rally experience, Takale is one of a small number of Indians that have had the opportunity to participate in the Dakar Rally, which many refer to as the ultimate challenge of endurance for both man and machine.

Takale made history with his 18th overall finish during his last visit to the Dakar. This iteration of Takale’s journey, which he describes as “Dakar 2.0”, is not about coming back again, but rather it is about undergoing an evolution. With over 35 years of racing experience, from motorcycles to cars and now on a global scale with international rally championships, Takale is now arriving with a deeper strategy, sharper preparation, and a more focused mission.

As the Director of aerpace Industries, Takale is not only a competitor but also an ambassador of the Indian mobility industry on the world stage. He believes that motorsport demonstrates the principles by which aerpace successfully operates; these are the principles of precision, endurance, systems thinking, and disciplined execution. The idea of going through the experience of competing in the Dakar allows him to demonstrate, in extreme and difficult conditions, the principles of precision, endurance, systems thinking, and disciplined execution; therefore, each decision, correction, and calculation made during the Dakar will help him to improve the future outcome of his work.

On the same aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale says “My first Dakar was an extraordinary experience. Dakar changes you—once you race it, you are never uthe same. It challenges you mentally, breaks you down, and teaches you resilience, discipline, and the true meaning of fighting back. I emerged not just as a stronger driver, but as a different person altogether. This year, my focus is clear—to return, finish the rally again, and significantly improve my position. I will once again be competing for my team, aerpace Racers, with technical support from Compagne Sharenne, France. I am proud to represent India as the only four-wheeler entry for the second consecutive year.My goal is simple: to see the finish line—and to finish stronger.”

The presence of Indian competitors in the Dakar Rally has always been less than impressive to date, but Takale returning to compete supports enhancing India’s exposure at a global level within motorsport. It further highlights the fact that innovation and determination from India can now also compete against the best in the world via this event. For aerpace, Takale’s participation in the Dakar also represents a greater meaning for future mobility. It serves as a reminder of how future mobility will ultimately be shaped by critical decision-making under pressure and maintaining a long-term vision, as well as continually testing the limits of the capabilities of the human body.

Furthermore, with Dakar 2026 approaching rapidly, aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale will not only participate in the race, but he will bring with him the entire Indian ecosystem for racing. He will bring with him a design philosophy and a strong leadership mentality as he competes in one of the hardest racing environments on the planet.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 2:43 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

