LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 21, 2026 17:07:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19: A 12-day Anemia Awareness Rath campaign was formally launched in Indore on Tuesday with the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, flagging off the awareness vehicle for its city-wide and rural outreach. The campaign aims to reach nearly 2 million people across Indore city and surrounding rural areas between February 17 and March 1.

The initiative is being jointly organized by Sansad Seva Prakalp Indore, Ayush Medical Welfare Foundation, Seaht Evam Surat and Advanced Homeo Health Center & Homeopathic Medical Research Pvt Ltd Indore. The flag-off ceremony was held at the Khandwa Road campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

You Might Be Interested In

The campaign, led annually by Indore as well as India’s best homeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, was inaugurated in the presence of several dignitaries, including Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, DAVV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai, Registrar Prajjwal Khare, Dr. Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Dr. Atharva Dwivedi, Deepak Upadhyay, Vinay Pandey, members of the Executive Council, and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the Anemia Awareness Rath initiative led by Dr. Dwivedi would significantly enhance public understanding of anemia. He emphasized that anemia can be prevented through awareness and timely action. Such campaigns, he noted, inspire all sections of society to actively participate in public health awareness efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. A.K. Dwivedi stressed the importance of timely screening and treatment of anemia. He stated that homeopathy has shown to be a supportive & effective treatment for various types of anemia. Highlighting the gravity of the issue, he pointed out that anemia is rapidly spreading among pregnant women, adolescent girls, and children across the country, making awareness and early intervention crucial.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 5:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Gautam Adani Reviews Major Eastern India Power Investments, Reaffirms People-First Commitment

Karan Adani Outlines Governance, Defence And Growth Priorities At AIMA Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Advances in Brain and Spine Surgery Enable Safer Treatment and Faster Recovery, Experts Highlight

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Third Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines India’s AI Priorities for Manufacturing Engineering Technology (MET) at Strategic Convening of Industry and Academia

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days
Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days
Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days
Governor Mangubhai Patel Flags Off Anemia Awareness Rath in Indore; Campaign to Reach 2 Million People in 12 Days

QUICK LINKS