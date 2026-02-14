LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 14, 2026 18:27:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 Happyyou 24/7, a digital mental health initiative by Basilmind Private Limited, provides round-the-clock access to mental health services through an online platform. Established in 2020, the platform delivers therapy, psychiatric care, sexual health support, and wellness programs aimed at addressing mental health needs across different age groups and life stages.

Founded Amid Rising Mental Health Concerns

The inspiration behind Happyyou 24|7 came from Dr. Subram Sannapareddy, a highly regarded psychiatrist whose frontline experience at Apollo Hospitals and personal mission to bridge the mental health gap laid the groundwork for the platform’s launch in 2020. The urgency of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with a global call from the WHO to “Invest in Mental Health,” propelled his vision into action.

You Might Be Interested In

Happyyou 24/7  Key services include:

1. Therapy Services

Delivered by certified psychologists and counselors, Happyyou 24|7’s therapy programs are tailored to help individuals deal with:

  • Stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, phobias
  • Relationship issues, career dilemmas, low self-esteem
  • Emotional regulation and lifestyle challenges

Therapies offered include CBT, DBT, mindfulness-based therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and more – all conducted online with complete confidentiality.

2. Psychiatric Support

For those who need clinical diagnosis and medical intervention, Happyyou 24|7 offers:

  • Online consultations with licensed psychiatrists
  • Evaluation and treatment for depression, OCD, insomnia, anxiety spectrum disorders, etc.
  • Medication management, follow-ups, and treatment planning

This ensures that clients not only receive talk therapy but also appropriate medical care when necessary.

3. Sexual Health

Recognizing the stigma and silence surrounding sexual well-being in India, Happyyou 24|7 offers a safe, private space to discuss:

  • Intimacy issues, sexual dysfunction, identity questions
  • Trauma, shame, or relationship-related sexual concerns

Sessions are handled by trained professionals with sensitivity, aiming to normalize conversations around sexual health and empower individuals in their personal journeys.

Healing the Mind. Empowering Life.

At the heart of Happyyou 24|7’s model is its holistic, integrated approach to mental health. The platform’s services encompass:

  • Therapy and Counseling: For stress, depression, anxiety, relationship concerns, sleep disturbances, and more.
  • Mindfulness & Relaxation Techniques: Including yoga, guided meditation, and nutrition counseling.
  • Wellness Programs: Custom-curated mental wellness workshops for schools, colleges, and corporations.

This whole-person approach – guided by the philosophy “Healing the Mind. Empowering Life.” – ensures that every individual not only finds relief from symptoms but also develops the skills to thrive with clarity, purpose, and positivity.

A Vision Rooted in Accessibility and Ethics

Backed by a purpose-driven team of psychologists and health experts, Happyyou 24|7 is redefining mental health care through:

  • 24/7 online accessibility, breaking barriers of time and location
  • Affordable pricing, making care reachable for all income levels
  • Personalized care plans, integrating therapy with ancient wellness practices
  • Ethical foundations, built on respect, sensitivity, and open-mindedness

Whether you’re a working professional coping with stress, a parent concerned about your child’s development, or a student facing anxiety – Happyyou 24|7 helps you gain the tools, insights, and strength to live a more meaningful, joyful life.

About Happyyou 24|7

Happyyou 24|7, established in 2020, is a digital mental health and wellness initiative by Basilmind Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Bangalore. With a comprehensive service portfolio ranging from psychiatric care to mindfulness programs, the platform is transforming how individuals and institutions approach mental wellness in India.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.happyyou247.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

 

 

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 6:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Rishab Agarwal’s Petition Challenging WeWork India IPO Disclosures Withdrawn Unconditionally

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

Poulomi Pavini Shukla Redefines What Legal Reform Looks Like in Modern India

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

LATEST NEWS

RRB JE Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Check How to Download Here

‘Nanga Parade Niklega’: YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari Alleges Attack And Rape Threats By A ‘Mob Of 500’ During Protest At Delhi University- Who Is She?

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

Overnight Raids In Nancy Guthrie Case: 3 Arrested As Cops Hunt Clues Near Home Of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother, Federal Bureau Investigation Reveals Suspect Detail

‘Body Parts Dispersed Into Canal, Head Missing’: West Bengal BLO Calls Lover’s Husband For SIR, Kills Him In Chilling Murder Plot

Who Is Atharva Chaturvedi? NEET Qalifier Who Stunned CJI Surya Kant Led Supreme Court Bench, Wins His Own Case In Just 10 Minutes, Secures MBBS Dream

‘Couple Friendly’ Gets Thumbs Up From Audiences; Prabhas Calls The Movie ‘A Heartfelt Love Story,’ Congratulates Team And UV Creations

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam’s Record vs India Under Spotlight Ahead of Colombo Clash

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India
Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India
Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India
Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

QUICK LINKS