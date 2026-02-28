Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14: Happyyou 24/7, a digital mental health initiative by Basilmind Private Limited, provides round-the-clock access to mental health services through an online platform. Established in 2020, the platform delivers therapy, psychiatric care, sexual health support, and wellness programs aimed at addressing mental health needs across different age groups and life stages.

Founded Amid Rising Mental Health Concerns

The inspiration behind Happyyou 24|7 came from Dr. Subram Sannapareddy, a highly regarded psychiatrist whose frontline experience at Apollo Hospitals and personal mission to bridge the mental health gap laid the groundwork for the platform’s launch in 2020. The urgency of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with a global call from the WHO to “Invest in Mental Health,” propelled his vision into action.

Happyyou 24/7 Key services include:

1. Therapy Services

Delivered by certified psychologists and counselors, Happyyou 24|7’s therapy programs are tailored to help individuals deal with:

Stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, phobias

Relationship issues, career dilemmas, low self-esteem

Emotional regulation and lifestyle challenges

Therapies offered include CBT, DBT, mindfulness-based therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and more – all conducted online with complete confidentiality.

2. Psychiatric Support

For those who need clinical diagnosis and medical intervention, Happyyou 24|7 offers:

Online consultations with licensed psychiatrists

Evaluation and treatment for depression, OCD, insomnia, anxiety spectrum disorders, etc.

Medication management, follow-ups, and treatment planning

This ensures that clients not only receive talk therapy but also appropriate medical care when necessary.

3. Sexual Health

Recognizing the stigma and silence surrounding sexual well-being in India, Happyyou 24|7 offers a safe, private space to discuss:

Intimacy issues, sexual dysfunction, identity questions

Trauma, shame, or relationship-related sexual concerns

Sessions are handled by trained professionals with sensitivity, aiming to normalize conversations around sexual health and empower individuals in their personal journeys.

Healing the Mind. Empowering Life.

At the heart of Happyyou 24|7’s model is its holistic, integrated approach to mental health. The platform’s services encompass:

Therapy and Counseling : For stress, depression, anxiety, relationship concerns, sleep disturbances, and more.

: For stress, depression, anxiety, relationship concerns, sleep disturbances, and more. Mindfulness & Relaxation Techniques : Including yoga, guided meditation, and nutrition counseling.

: Including yoga, guided meditation, and nutrition counseling. Wellness Programs: Custom-curated mental wellness workshops for schools, colleges, and corporations.

This whole-person approach – guided by the philosophy “Healing the Mind. Empowering Life.” – ensures that every individual not only finds relief from symptoms but also develops the skills to thrive with clarity, purpose, and positivity.

A Vision Rooted in Accessibility and Ethics

Backed by a purpose-driven team of psychologists and health experts, Happyyou 24|7 is redefining mental health care through:

24/7 online accessibility , breaking barriers of time and location

, breaking barriers of time and location Affordable pricing , making care reachable for all income levels

, making care reachable for all income levels Personalized care plans , integrating therapy with ancient wellness practices

, integrating therapy with ancient wellness practices Ethical foundations, built on respect, sensitivity, and open-mindedness

Whether you’re a working professional coping with stress, a parent concerned about your child’s development, or a student facing anxiety – Happyyou 24|7 helps you gain the tools, insights, and strength to live a more meaningful, joyful life.

About Happyyou 24|7

Happyyou 24|7, established in 2020, is a digital mental health and wellness initiative by Basilmind Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Bangalore. With a comprehensive service portfolio ranging from psychiatric care to mindfulness programs, the platform is transforming how individuals and institutions approach mental wellness in India.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.happyyou247.com

