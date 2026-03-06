LIVE TV
Home > Business News > How Better Workplace Design Can Empower Indian Women to Thrive Professionally

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 6, 2026 11:51:13 IST

Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director, Haworth India

In India, gender-based inclusion often tends to revolve around themes like hiring, leadership, mentorship, or return-to-work pathways. The physical workplace, where most day-to-day tasks are carried out, receives far less attention. Yet it can be argued that it is the most important determiner of workplace success; shaping how women employees go about their day, how they interact with colleagues, and how comfortable they feel taking on responsibility.

This International Women’s Day, let us ask this important question: Does workplace design influence the quality of women’s professional engagement? Yes, the layout of an office plays a big role in this context, albeit in subtle ways. A meeting room that feels too formal or intimidating may discourage open discussion. A lack of private corners, where noise cancellation is a priority, can make it hard to concentrate. Even fixed desks or non-adjustable seating can lead to physical strain over time.

This is especially discouraging for many Indian women who have to manage long commutes and/or caregiving duties alongside their careers. Physical discomfort at work can add to this load, making work-life balance a distant dream. The solution here lies in making sure that ergonomic seating and adjustable desks are set up at the office. This helps reduce fatigue during extended hours at a screen. This also makes it easier to stay engaged throughout the day.

Space planning is another factor that can have an effect on collaboration. For instance, offices built around enclosed cabins or rigid departmental layouts can limit informal exchange. On the other hand, shared work areas or small meeting pods allow conversations to happen more naturally. It is definitely easier for professionals returning from career breaks to reconnect with teams in such settings, in addition to building everyday working relationships with greater ease.

Other factors that can make work life easier for women employees include access to natural light, which can improve alertness during long working hours. Quiet rooms can offer a place to step away between meetings, while acoustic privacy can support focused work when required. These features can also help manage demanding schedules with greater ease.

As mentioned earlier, professional and personal duties often overlap for an Indian woman. This is especially true when she is a new mother. Workplaces have to accommodate these unique requirements. Infant care rooms or child-friendly areas acknowledge that caregiving continues beyond the home.

Additionally, for women employees to connect more with their workplace through a cultural denominator, common spaces that reflect local traditions or festive moments can help them feel more at ease in formal environments.

These suggestions are not merely preferences, but practical enablers of performance…and data affirms this too. According to a recent workplace design report, teams led by women working in ergonomically responsive and flexible environments have reported up to a 30% higher innovation rate and a 15% increase in retention.

The bottom line is simple: when women feel supported by the spaces they work in, they are more likely to remain committed to their roles. Design can play an enabling role in this regard, as embedding inclusive, ergonomically sound, and culturally resonant elements into the workplace can help unlock the full potential of a diverse talent pool.
For further info visit: https://www.haworth.com/ap/en.html

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 11:51 AM IST
