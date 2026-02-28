Indian Achievers’ Forum, AIBCF & Achievers’ World Host National Conclave on Mission Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi, [India], February 14: The National Conference on “Mission Viksit Bharat @2047: Through Comprehensive Socio-Economic Development”, jointly hosted by the Indian Achievers’ Forum and All India Business & Community Foundation (AIBCF) in association with Achievers’ World, was successfully held on 11th February 2026 at Le Méridien, New Delhi. The summit brought together eminent policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, CSR professionals, educationists, and sustainability advocates to deliberate on the role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), sustainability, and education in advancing India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the inaugural lamp, followed by a warm welcome speech of Shri Harish Chandra, Publisher and Group Editor – CSR TIMES and Achievers’ World. Setting the summit’s tone, he articulated the vision behind the event: “Our objective is to fortify business communities and individuals across the nation so that growth is not only economic but equitable, ethical, and empowering.”

The occasion was graced by eminent guests of honours including Shri Harsh Malhotra, Hon’ble Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Corporate Affairs, Government of India, Smt. Lalrinpuii, Hon’ble Minister for Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, and Health and Family Welfare, Government of Mizoram, H.E. Mrs. Anisa K. Mbega, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to India, Dr. Manoj Garg, Retd. IAS, Hon. President – All India Business Community Foundation, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, Former Director General & CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Esteemed Guests of Honours contributed valuable insights to the summit’s overarching vision, starting with Shri Ravi Shankar, Secretary – Indian Achievers’ Forum, who highlighted that the realization of Viksit Bharat 2047 rests not only on macroeconomic policy but also on grassroots enterprise, MSMEs, and ethical corporate leadership.

Taking the dialogue forward, Smt. Lalrinpuii underscored the importance of inclusive social development, women and child welfare, and healthcare partnerships in achieving sustainable community impact.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee reflected on the evolution of CSR in India and its transformative journey. “CSR in India has evolved from compliance to conscience. The future lies in strategic, measurable, outcome-driven CSR that creates long-term social capital and strengthens the socio-economic fabric of our nation,” he said.

As the lens widened beyond national borders, H.E. Mrs. Anisa K. Mbega spoke on strengthening international collaboration to advance sustainable development and shared prosperity.

In a landmark announcement, Ms. Vatika Singh, Head – Strategic Partnerships, CSR Times officially launched the CSR TIMES Global Council for CSR & Sustainability, a strategic initiative aimed at fostering global dialogue, collaboration, and best practices in CSR and sustainability. She urged participation from Corporates, PSUs, and NGOs to strengthen the doer-donor synergy.

A thought-provoking panel discussion on “CSR & Sustainability – Powering SDGs for Viksit Bharat”, moderated by Dr. K.K. Upadhyay, Professor & Chairperson, Centre for Sustainability and CSR, BIMTECH, brought together leading voices including Brig (Retd) Rajiv Williams, Advisor and Consultant CSR, Mr. Manish Mangal, President and Head – Americas Communication Business, Tech Mahindra, Mr Chinu Kwatra, Founder, Khushiyan Foundation, Dr Senorita Isaac, Trade Commissioner, Latin American Caribbean Trade Council, and Dr. Mamta Tomar, Director, Thetanox Consulting & Envirotech Pvt. Ltd. The panel deliberated on innovation, global partnerships, corporate accountability, and cross-sector collaboration as catalysts for achieving SDGs.

The afternoon session focused on education and its assimilation in Viksit Bharat, marking a transition from corporate responsibility to human capital development. The afternoon inauguration was graced by Shri S. P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying of India, as Chief Guest, along with distinguished Guests of Honour including Ms Ira Singhal (IAS), Dy Secretary Dept. of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Government of India, Shri Sunil Shastri, President – Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation & Chief Patron – Indian Achievers’ Forum, Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, Retd. IAS, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Ms Shahnaz Husain, Founder, Managing Director & Chairperson, Shahnaz Husain Group, Prof. Bejon Kumar Misra, International Consumer Policy Expert, and Dr. Somnath Singh, Deputy Director at UN Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI).

Highlighting the need for synergy across sectors, Shri S. P. Singh Baghel called for deeper collaboration between government institutions, industry leaders, civil society, and community stakeholders to build a resilient, self-reliant, and globally competitive India.

Building on this momentum, a compelling panel discussion on “Role of Education in Achieving Viksit Bharat Mission”, moderated by Dr. Somnath Singh (UN GCNI), featured eminent academicians and experts including Prof. Pushpanjali Jha, Delhi School of Social Work, Shri Ajay Kumar Garg, Head Digital Tech & Law, Anand & Anand, Ms Sunila Athley, Principal, Amity International School, Ms V Suprabha, Co-Founder, Consort Consultants, Shri Ravi Shankar, Hon. Secretary – Indian Achievers’ Forum, and Ms Swarnima Luthra, Principal, ASN Senior Secondary School. The discussion focused on digital transformation, policy innovation, social inclusion, and skill-based education as pillars of national development.

During the summit, prestigious honours including the Indian Achievers’ Awards, Achievers’ World Awards, Business and Community Awards, and Shiksha Bharati Awards were presented to distinguished individuals and organizations for their exemplary contributions across diverse fields.

Some of the award winners were:

Ms. Lalrinpuii – Hon’ble Minister for Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, and Health & Family Welfare, Government of Mizoram

– Hon’ble Minister for Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, and Health & Family Welfare, Government of Mizoram H.E. Mrs. Anisa K. Mbega – High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to India, New Delhi

– High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to India, New Delhi Ms. Ira Singhal – Deputy Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Government of India

– Deputy Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Government of India Mrs. Shahnaz Husain – Founder, Managing Director & Chairperson, Shahnaz Husain Group

– Founder, Managing Director & Chairperson, Shahnaz Husain Group Mr. Rahul Makin – Radio Jockey

– Radio Jockey Dr. Nobert Leo Raja Susai , UAE



UAE Mr. Shivkumar Krishnamoorthy Yeleshwaram – Co-Founder, KNEX Solutions Private Limited

– Co-Founder, KNEX Solutions Private Limited Mr. Siba Prasad Patnaik – Director Finance and CFO, Gliders India Limited, Kanpur – A CPSU under Ministry of Defence

– Director Finance and CFO, Gliders India Limited, Kanpur – A CPSU under Ministry of Defence Mr. Chandan Agarwal – CFO, Olam Food Ingredients

– CFO, Olam Food Ingredients Dr. Deepti Maramganti – Co-Founder & Head, QRC Assurance & Solutions

– Co-Founder & Head, QRC Assurance & Solutions Mr. Arun Kumar Elengovan – Director, Engineering Security, Okta, Inc.

– Director, Engineering Security, Okta, Inc. Ms. Ketaki Borkar – Senior Director, Sapiens Limited

– Senior Director, Sapiens Limited Mr. Senthil Raj Subramaniam – Program Manager, Cognizant Technology Solutions, USA

– Program Manager, Cognizant Technology Solutions, USA Mr. Suhas Diwakar Zele – Head of Marketing, PR & Partnerships, Equifax India

– Head of Marketing, PR & Partnerships, Equifax India Mr. Aswin Budaraju – Solutions Architect, USA

– Solutions Architect, USA Ms. Durga Das – Founder & CEO, Aeronero Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

– Founder & CEO, Aeronero Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Samyak Asit Shah – Founder & Managing Director, Instaclaus Fintech Private Limited, Gujarat

– Founder & Managing Director, Instaclaus Fintech Private Limited, Gujarat Mr. Karthick Jayakumara Sarma – Supply Chain Data Lead, Canada

– Supply Chain Data Lead, Canada Mr. Prasit Kumar Dutta – Chief Technology Officer, Voltrez Tech Private Limited

– Chief Technology Officer, Voltrez Tech Private Limited Mrs. Sravya Yelamanchili – Engineering Manager, USA

– Engineering Manager, USA Mr. Anjan Kumar Gundaboina – Senior Cloud DevOps Engineer, Optum, UHG, USA

– Senior Cloud DevOps Engineer, Optum, UHG, USA Mr. Pavan Kumar Mantha – Principal Data Engineer, USA

– Principal Data Engineer, USA Mr. Prakash Chandra Baror – General Manager, State Bank of India

– General Manager, State Bank of India Mr. Mohankumar R – Manager – Talent Acquisition, GRB Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd.

– Manager – Talent Acquisition, GRB Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Shyamal Kumar – CEO, Lavelle Networks

– CEO, Lavelle Networks Mr. Thanigaivel Mani – CEO, FOSDesk Outsourcing Services Private Limited

– CEO, FOSDesk Outsourcing Services Private Limited Mr. Manoj Kumar Papneja – Principal Consultant, FIS Global Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

– Principal Consultant, FIS Global Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. Dr. Kulvinder Kochar Kaur – Scientific Director, Dr Kulvinder Kaur Centre for Human Reproduction

– Scientific Director, Dr Kulvinder Kaur Centre for Human Reproduction Dr. Vinesh Sukumar – VP – Head of AI Product, Qualcomm, USA

– VP – Head of AI Product, Qualcomm, USA Mr. Vaibhav Kelkar – Founder, Madhavsrushti Pratishthan LLP

– Founder, Madhavsrushti Pratishthan LLP Mr. Gandharv Sachdeva – Country Head – India, Hybrid Adtech Private Limited

– Country Head – India, Hybrid Adtech Private Limited Mr. Ravinder Goel – Founder & CEO , Little Nap Designs Pvt. Ltd.

Concluding the event, in the vote of thanks Ms Maanisa Das, Sr Sub Editor – CSR TIMES delivered a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, expressing sincere appreciation to all valued partners and sponsors: Co-Sponsor Tata Sons, Associate Sponsors THDC, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, State Bank of India, Canara Bank, and BPCL. She also reiterated that the conversations initiated at the summit must translate into sustained action, measurable impact, and enduring partnerships.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.