LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 20, 2025 17:36:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

You Might Be Interested In

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20: Flying Officer Tanishq Agrawal has been honoured with the prestigious Sword of Honour for his outstanding performance at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) 2025, held at the Indian Air Force Academy in Dundigal. The parade marked the successful completion of training for cadets of the flying and ground duty branches of the Air Force.

Tanishq Agrawal is an alumnus of IPS Academy, where he studied in the Fire and Safety Department. He completed his course in 2022 from the Fire and Safety branch of IPS Academy Institute of Engineering & Science. After graduating, he worked as a Fire and Safety Officer at Reliance Dahej. Along with his job, he cleared the SSB examination and secured selection into the Indian Air Force. Recently, he successfully completed all phases of his training and has now been commissioned as a Flying Officer.

You Might Be Interested In

In recognition of his excellence during training, Agrawal has been awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour at the graduation parade.

A total of 244 flight cadets — including 215 men and 29 women — were commissioned into the Indian Air Force as Flying Officers at the ceremony. The event featured a grand marching parade, general salute, and an impressive fly-past by PC-7, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft. The Akash Ganga skydiving team and the Air Warrior Drill team further captivated the audience with their spectacular performances.

Congratulating him, IPS Academy Chairman Mr. Achal Choudhary and Principal of the Institute of Engineering & Science, Dr. Archana Choudhary, extended best wishes to Tanishq for a bright and successful future.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 5:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Homebuyers Turn to Dwarka Sector 15 and Dwarka Mor for Value-Driven 2BHK and 3BHK Flats in West Delhi

EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

IGP Launches ‘Find My Santa’ to Transform How India Plays Secret Santa This Christmas

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Date Announcement

“Raanjhiya”, A Soulful Ode to Love Starring Nishant Singh Malkani and Sugandha Sharma

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Horror: 16-Year-Old Differently-Abled Boy Beaten Brutally With Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes, Video Goes Viral

5 Lakh Road Accidents, 1.8 Lakh Lives Lost A Year: Modi Govt To Hold High-Level Meet On December 23, Intensifying BIG Traffic Safety Push

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 T20 cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science

Virat Kohli Set To Return To Action As Star Batter Begins Preparations For Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

Shubman Gill Dropped, Axar Patel Named Vice-Captain in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad- BCCI REVEALS Why

Big WhatsApp Scam Warning: ‘GhostPairing’ Lets Hackers Take Over Your Account Without OTP – How To Stay Safe

PM Modi’s Big Attack On Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC, Says West Bengal Must Be Freed From Jungle Raj, ‘Can’t Hold People To Ransom…’

IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour
IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour
IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour
IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

QUICK LINKS