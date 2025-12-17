LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 17, 2025 15:20:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

Archana Thakran, Co-founder of Accel Skill (left), Shri Jagdish Chelani, IAS, Executive Director, Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (centre), Yashwinder Singh, Co-founder of Accel Skill (right), and Smt. Banri Michelle Rani, Program Manager

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 16: The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), Government of Meghalaya, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd. to create structured pathways for international employment and apprenticeship opportunities for youth from the State of Meghalaya.

Under this partnership, MSSDS and Accel Skill Edutech will jointly identify, train, and place eligible candidates from Meghalaya in overseas job roles and Ausbildung programs across countries such as Germany and Austria. The collaboration is designed to equip candidates with technical skills, foreign language proficiency, cultural orientation, and global workplace readiness aligned with international employer requirements.

The MoU focuses on high-demand sectors, including Nursing, Hotel Management, Automotive and Commercial Vehicle Mechatronics, Logistics, Information Technology, and various Ausbildung programs. Selected candidates will undergo a comprehensive preparatory program covering language training, soft skills and personality development, professional and technical training, interview preparation, and structured pre-departure orientation. Upon successful completion, candidates will be directly connected with overseas employers.

As part of the initiative, MSSDS will extend partial financial assistance to eligible candidates under the Skills Meghalaya Programme, ensuring broader access and inclusion for youth across the state. Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd., a DPIIT-recognised startup, will serve as the implementation partner and will be responsible for mobilisation, training delivery, employer coordination, regulatory compliance, and post-placement support.

Officials from MSSDS stated that the partnership reflects the Government of Meghalaya’s commitment to enhancing employability, global exposure, and long-term career prospects for the state’s youth through structured and ethical international mobility pathways.

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

Shri Jagdish Chelani, IAS, Executive Director, Meghalaya State Skill Development Society, said, “This MoU represents an important step in strengthening Meghalaya’s skill ecosystem and connecting our youth with credible global employment opportunities. By combining structured training, language preparedness, and ethical recruitment practices, this collaboration will help our candidates compete globally while ensuring their safety, dignity, and long-term career growth.”

Representatives from Accel Skill Edutech emphasised that the collaboration is rooted in transparency, ethical recruitment practices, and sustainable outcomes. The program places strong emphasis on candidate preparedness, employer alignment, and continued handholding after overseas placement to ensure smooth integration and career stability.

Speaking on the occasion, Yashwinder Paal, Co-Founder, Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd., said, “This partnership with the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society is a significant step toward building ethical, structured, and outcome-driven international career pathways for young talent from Meghalaya. Our focus is not just on overseas placement, but on preparing candidates holistically, supporting them through the transition, and enabling them to build sustainable global careers that uplift their families and communities.”

Both parties will work closely to track candidate progress, placement outcomes, and post-arrival support, ensuring that overseas employment opportunities translate into meaningful and responsible career growth for the youth of Meghalaya.

About Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS)

The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society is the nodal agency of the Government of Meghalaya responsible for planning, implementing, and monitoring skill development initiatives aimed at improving employability and livelihood opportunities for the youth of the state.

About Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd.

Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd. is an education and workforce solutions company focused on international skilling, language training, and ethical overseas placement. The organisation works closely with global employers and institutions to enable structured, compliant, and sustainable international career pathways for Indian youth.

For more information, please visit: http://accelskill.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 3:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

The Hidden Drain: Why Manual IT Asset Handoffs Are Costing Companies More Than They Realize

Sumit Woods Limited Appointed as Developer for Redevelopment of Pruthvi Enclave CHS Ltd. Borivali (East)

PixAI Technologies Partners with Orbit Capital to Support Global Expansion of Multi-Vertical AI Platforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses the Joint Session of Parliament in Ethiopia

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

LATEST NEWS

‘Deeply Disturbing And Devastating’: Sreeleela Calls Out AI Misuse As Obscene Deepfake Images Go Viral

Is Homebound Going To Oscars? What Is The Difference Between Getting Shortlisted And Nominated? Explained

UIDAI Confirms Aadhaar Database Security: India’s System Remains Cyber-Secure With Continuous Testing And Monitoring

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

Amazon Sale Brings Massive Offers: Grab Up To 49% Off On Laptops, Heavy Discounts On iPad, Headphones, Smartwatches And Much More

Geopolitical Tensions Push Crude Oil Above $56: Venezuela Blockade Sparks 1.5% Surge Amid Global Market Uncertainty

CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

Amid Rs.60 Crore Fraud Allegations, Shilpa Shetty Calls Case Against Bastian Bengaluru ‘Baseless’ Days After Viral Pub Brawl Video

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth
Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth
Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth
Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

QUICK LINKS