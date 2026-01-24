LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > ‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 24, 2026 16:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: A new gritty crime thriller titled MONEY MONEY MONEY has been officially announced and is currently in development. Positioned as a psychological thriller with grounded realism, the film explores the fragile line between crime, authority, and survival under extreme circumstances.

A Tagline That Sets the Tone

You Might Be Interested In

With a striking tagline:

“Five convicts. One secret. No redemption.”

MONEY MONEY MONEY promises a tense, character-driven narrative reflecting the realities of the contemporary Indian socio-political climate. As the title suggests, the film delves deep into the psychology of greed, control, and desperation, raising hard-hitting questions around morality, justice, and the misuse of power.

Setting & Narrative World

Set in the rugged heartland of North India, MONEY MONEY MONEY brings together a volatile mix of law enforcement and criminals, colliding within an intense storyline where every decision carries consequences. Blending psychological tension with strong realism, the film aims to deliver a grounded cinematic experience—eschewing sensationalism in favour of raw human drama.

Creative & Production Team

The film is presented by NEO ERA MOVIES and produced by Vimal Kumar and Akshay Anand.
The story, screenplay, and direction are helmed by Akshay Anand, with Subhodeep Mukherjee serving as the film’s Creative Head and Creative Supervisor.

What’s Next

Further details, including cast announcements, production timelines, and release plans, will be revealed as the project progresses toward production.

We wish the entire team of MONEY MONEY MONEY the very best.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 4:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Shaarib–Toshi Unveil “Ishq Da Haasil” at Grand Launch of Their Dream Sufi Album Roohaniyat

Exide Powers the Kolkata Literary Meet, Championing Ideas, Stories and Dialogue

Why Indian Students at MIT University Sikkim Are Prioritizing Skills Along with Degrees

Tradyon Launches AI-First Platform to Power the Next Phase of Agricultural Commodity Trading

Elitecon International Strengthens Board with the Appointment of Veteran IAS and IRS Officers as Independent Directors

LATEST NEWS

Shashi Tharoor Breaks Silence On Congress Rift, Stands Unapologetic On Operation Sindoor, Says He Never Violated Party Line

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

Bangladesh Removed From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Replaces Mustafizur’s Team After Dhaka’s Security Excuses

Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As ‘Toughest’ After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

Mouni Roy Harassed On Stage In Haryana Event, Actress Reveals Lewd Gestures, Waist Touching By Elderly Men, Calls It Traumatizing

‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

Who Is Zhang Youxia? Chinese Army Top Army General Under Investigation By Xi Jinping – Is China’s President ‘Scared’ Of His No.1 Military Strongman?

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce
‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce
‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce
‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

QUICK LINKS