‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: A new gritty crime thriller titled MONEY MONEY MONEY has been officially announced and is currently in development. Positioned as a psychological thriller with grounded realism, the film explores the fragile line between crime, authority, and survival under extreme circumstances.

A Tagline That Sets the Tone

With a striking tagline:

“Five convicts. One secret. No redemption.”

MONEY MONEY MONEY promises a tense, character-driven narrative reflecting the realities of the contemporary Indian socio-political climate. As the title suggests, the film delves deep into the psychology of greed, control, and desperation, raising hard-hitting questions around morality, justice, and the misuse of power.

Setting & Narrative World

Set in the rugged heartland of North India, MONEY MONEY MONEY brings together a volatile mix of law enforcement and criminals, colliding within an intense storyline where every decision carries consequences. Blending psychological tension with strong realism, the film aims to deliver a grounded cinematic experience—eschewing sensationalism in favour of raw human drama.

Creative & Production Team

The film is presented by NEO ERA MOVIES and produced by Vimal Kumar and Akshay Anand.

The story, screenplay, and direction are helmed by Akshay Anand, with Subhodeep Mukherjee serving as the film’s Creative Head and Creative Supervisor.

What’s Next

Further details, including cast announcements, production timelines, and release plans, will be revealed as the project progresses toward production.

