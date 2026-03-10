NXT 2026 will convene from 12th to 14th March 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 10, 2026 19:19:16 IST

 NXT 2026, a global platform bringing together leaders, innovators and policy-makers from across the world, to convene at the Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi [India], March 10: Conceived as a premier international platform, NXT brings together global change-makers to shape pioneering initiatives for the future of humankind while connecting the best of Bharat with the best of the world.

The event will be graced by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, as the Chief Guest, underscoring India’s commitment to fostering global dialogue, innovation, and collaboration for a sustainable and inclusive future.

NXT 2026 will also welcome an esteemed group of international statesmen as Guests of Honour, including Hon. Scott Morrison, Former Prime Minister of Australia; Hon. Fredrik Reinfeldt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; and Hon. Shri Baburam Bhattarai, the 36th Prime Minister of Nepal. The summit will further feature a special video message by Hon. Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Former Prime Minister of Denmark.

The summit will see the participation of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, bringing the perspective of India’s highest judiciary to conversations around governance, law and the future of institutions.

Several senior members of India’s Union Cabinet will join the high-level discussions, including Shri Piyush Goyal Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, I&B, Electronics & IT, Shri Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for PMO, Department of Space & Atomic Energy, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Power, Housing & Urban Affairs and Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law.

The event will also feature the participation of Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana; and Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Adding a unique dimension to the gathering will be former NASA astronaut Capt. Scott Kelly. He will be joined by India’s four Gaganauts, the trailblazers preparing to carry India’s human spaceflight ambitions into orbit.

In what is expected to be the largest gathering of global parliamentarians in India, over 100 Members of Parliament from more than 40 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Israel, Australia, Sweden and Nepal, will participate in dialogue with Indian leaders from government and industry.

A special highlight of the summit is the NXT Fellowship, which brings together professors, researchers and students from some of the world’s leading universities, including Harvard University, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Columbia University, Tsinghua University and the University of Tokyo.

Founded by Mr. Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, NXT has been designed as a world-class calendar event in India in coordination with central and state governments.

Over three days, the summit will host keynote addresses, panel discussions and strategic meetings across themes including AI, quantum computing, health, green energy, governance, space, law, mobility, sports, media and finance.

Beyond discussions, NXT facilitates meaningful engagement with international delegates, including curated meetings and tours showcasing India’s infrastructure growth, digital transformation and societal innovation.

NXT 2026 shall catalyse ideas, partnerships and policies that will define the future of humanity.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 7:19 PM IST
QUICK LINKS