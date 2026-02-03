Parimatch Sports Partnered with SG Pipers as Sponsor for the Hockey India League 2026

New Delhi [India], January 30: Parimatch Sports proudly announced its first-ever entry into hockey sponsorship as the official Co-Sponsor of the SG Pipers during the Hockey India League 2026 season. The partnership covered both the men’s and women’s teams and highlighted Parimatch Sports’ commitment to the growth of the sports landscape in Asia and to building meaningful, authentic connections with fans.

As a dynamic and competitive franchise in the Hockey India League, SG Pipers showed impressive progress throughout the season. The team delivered exciting performances, combining skill, discipline, and strong collaboration on the field. With each match, SG Pipers demonstrated their determination to compete at the highest level and to engage hockey fans across the country.

“SG Pipers embodied outstanding teamwork, determination, and passion—values that strongly aligned with our brand,” said the Parimatch Sports Press Office. “For us, it was not just about being present on the field, but about being part of every powerful moment that fans experienced alongside this inspiring team.”

As part of the partnership, the Parimatch Sports logo was featured on the team’s jerseys. During key moments—such as goals, celebrations, and high-intensity plays—spectators perceived it as an integral part of the team’s journey throughout the season. Supporters also had exclusive opportunities for player access, match tickets, and signed merchandise.

The collaboration delivered a significant milestone. The women’s tournament concluded with major success, as SG Pipers’ female team claimed the championship, showcasing exceptional skill, teamwork, and competitive spirit throughout the season. This triumph underscored the club’s achievements and highlighted the growing prominence of women’s hockey on the national stage.

The men’s tournament also concluded with SG Pipers delivering strong performances in the Hockey India League. Their matches were tightly contested, with the team demonstrating both sharp attacking play and steadfast resilience.

Partnering with SG Pipers allowed Parimatch Sports to contribute to the growth of hockey and to bring fans closer to the heart of the action during the Hockey India League 2026 season.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. Trusted by international stars like Trinidadian cricket legend Sunil Narine, Parimatch Sports creates professional on-field kits for football and cricket teams alongside a comprehensive range of stylish workout wear for fans. The brand stands out with exclusive designs inspired by the greatest athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports aims to expand the horizons of Asia’s love for sports, bringing it to a new level.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.