Prawaas 5.0 Sets the Stage for India’s Next Leap in Passenger Mobility

The curtain raiser witnessed the presence of key industry leaders and host association representatives, reflecting strong regional and national participation. Among those present were Shri Megjibhai Khetani, Chairman, AkhilGujarat Pravasi Vahan Sanchalak Trust (AGPVST); Shri Lalitbhai Sukhwani, President, AGPVST; Shri Prakashbhai Patel, President, Gujarat Tourist Vehicle Operators Association (GTVOA); Shri GaneshbhaiJoshi, Chairman, GTVOA; and Shri Amitbhai Shah, President, Gujarat Luxury Cab Owner Association. Industry partners were represented by Shri Manoj Agarwala, Chief Business Officer, redBus, and Shri Rakesh Kumar, Head – Sales & Marketing, CV Passenger, Tata Motors Limited.

• The 5th edition of the Prawaas to be held from 9–11 July 2026 at Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

• The summit to continue its popular and effective theme, Safe, Smart and Sustainable Passenger Mobility, in this edition as well

The BOCI leadership was led by Shri Jagdeo Singh Khalsa, Chairman, BOCI; Shri Prasanna Patwardhan, President, BOCI; Shri A Afzal, National Vice President, BOCI; Shri D.R. Dharmaraj, General Secretary, BOCI; Shri Harsh Kotak, Treasurer, BOCI; and Shri Siddiq Gandhi, Convenor of Prawaas 5.0. Also present was Shri Jagdish Patankar, Executive Chairman, MM Activ, the Event Curators for Prawaas.

The event spectrum will feature the Global Exhibition, Bharat Prawaas Awards, high-level conference sessions, technical workshops, the BOCI Dialogue focusing on policy reforms and sectoral growth, startup pitches showcasing mobility innovation, structured B2B partnering meetings, and a networking dinner designed to strengthen industry collaboration.

Industry stakeholders have responded with strong enthusiasm, reflecting high sectoral confidence. The exhibition has witnessed brisk bookings and is already nearly 50% sold out well in advance of the show. Leading brands have confirmed participation, with redBus returning as the Awards Partner. JTAC and Zylog Composites have joined as Gold Partners, while VinFast has come on board as Silver Partner. KRNSPHis the Co-Lead HVAC Partner, and the event is supported by BITLA Software. Several major OEMs, EV manufacturers, technology providers, accessories, and component companies are in advanced stages of confirmation, with further announcements expected shortly. The strong early booking momentum reflects growing industry confidence in Prawaas as the definitive national platform for passenger mobility.

With participation anticipated from all 36 States and Union Territories of India, Prawaas 5.0 is poised to be the country’s largest convergence of bus and car operators and multimodal transport stakeholders. The event is expected to bring together over 10,000+ bus and car operators, 300+ leading exhibitors, 1,500+ industry delegates, 60+ expert speakers, and more than 15,000 business visitors.

As India progresses toward Viksit Bharat, integrated multimodal transport and the accelerated adoption of electric mobility have emerged as national priorities. Prawaas 5.0 will provide a strategic platform to align buses, tourist vehicles, metro connectivity, EV ecosystems, and next-generation mobility technologies within a unified passenger transport framework. By encouraging greater public transport adoption, enhanced safety standards, sustainability, decarbonisation, and digital fleet modernisation, the platform aims to support a cleaner, more efficient, and future-ready mobility ecosystem.

This edition will place focused attention on School Bus safety, Tourism mobility, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Metro systems, fleet modernisation, and smart transport solutions. Reflecting the momentum of Desh Ki Raftar, Prawaas continues to strengthen India’s passenger transport backbone while advancing sustainable and inclusive growth.

Over the years, Prawaas has established itself as a national platform uniting policymakers, operators, manufacturers, financiers, and technology providers to drive sectoral progress. The 2026 edition is set to further accelerate collaboration and innovation across India’s evolving passenger transport landscape.

Registrations and exhibition enquiries are open at www.prawaas.com.

