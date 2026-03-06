Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DUBAI Balendra Shah Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei DUBAI Balendra Shah Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei DUBAI Balendra Shah Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei DUBAI Balendra Shah Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DUBAI Balendra Shah Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei DUBAI Balendra Shah Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei DUBAI Balendra Shah Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei DUBAI Balendra Shah Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 6, 2026 15:09:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], March 06: The Western India Film & TV Producers’ Association (WIFPA), in collaboration with the Service Export Promotion Council (SEPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, successfully hosted the first “Gujarat Entertainment and Media Industry Dialogue Council” at Gujarat University on February 28, 2026. The event brought together government officials, film industry veterans, producers, artists, technicians and students to discuss the future of Gujarat’s growing entertainment sector.

A special highlight of the event was noted producer Chanda Patel honouring prominent personalities who have significantly contributed to the growth of Gujarati cinema. Patel acknowledged the dedication and creative vision of industry veterans, emphasizing that regional cinema plays a vital role in preserving culture while creating new opportunities for filmmakers and artists.

You Might Be Interested In

Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad
The conclave featured insightful sessions by renowned speakers including Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Dr. Abhay Sinha, Sandeep Patel, Dr. Netri Trivedi, Abhishek Shah and Abhishek Jain. They shared their perspectives on opportunities, challenges, and the evolving landscape of the entertainment and media industry in Gujarat.

SEPC Director Dr. Abhay Kumar Sinha and WIFPA President Sangram Shirke highlighted the success of recent Gujarati films, citing the example of the blockbuster Lalo while expressing confidence that Gujarati cinema will soon achieve a stronger national and global presence. They also encouraged Gujarat University students to explore careers in filmmaking, production and creative arts.

WIFPA Vice President Dr. Hirachand Dand also addressed the gathering, sharing valuable insights about the future of the entertainment industry and the importance of collaboration between institutions and filmmakers.

The event witnessed the presence of WIFPA representatives including Senior Vice President Anjana Sharma, Honorary General Secretary Dinesh Ashiwal, Joint Secretary Chandni Gupta, Dharmendra Mehra, Dr. Pralhad Khandare, Treasurer Champ, producer Chanda Patel, Akhil Kotak and Gujarat Office Manager Hitesh Anand.

The seminar also saw participation from Gujarati film star Hitesh Kanodia and the team of the film Lalo. Discussions focused on filmmaking challenges, government subsidies, the role of writers and directors, and the need for more cinema halls in Gujarat.

The event served as a significant platform to showcase the talent of Gujarati artists and technicians while strengthening the vision of Gujarat as an emerging hub for film production.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

Inside Nayanika Reddy’s Mangala Snanam Fun, Groom Allu Sirish Reacts Saying ‘Wish Traditions Allowed The Groom To Attend This Event’

LATEST NEWS

Can Cancer Be Now Cured In 4 Months Without Chemotherapy? Indian-Origin Woman With Stage-3 Colorectal Cancer Recovers In 100 Days, Thanks To This New Therapy

SSC JE 2026 Result OUT: Over 15,000 Candidates Shortlisted For Paper 2, Check Cut-Off List Inside

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head Records in T20 World Cup, Check Who Has The lead

Motorola Introduces Edge 70 Fusion: Sony LYT-710 Sensor, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Processor And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

Missile Threat Alert Issued To Dubai Residents As UAE Intercepts Missiles And Drones Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Urged To Avoid Open Areas

Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

‘F**k America, India, China’: Viral Profanity-Filled 2025 Post By Nepal PM Contender Balendra Shah Sparks Outrage Online

Big Update On Strait Of Hormuz, Iran Says ‘We Have Not Closed It Yet’ As War With US, Israel Escalates

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad
Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad
Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad
Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

QUICK LINKS