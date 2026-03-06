Producer Chanda Patel Honours Gujarati Cinema Legends at WIFPA–SEPC Entertainment and Media Conclave in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], March 06: The Western India Film & TV Producers’ Association (WIFPA), in collaboration with the Service Export Promotion Council (SEPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, successfully hosted the first “Gujarat Entertainment and Media Industry Dialogue Council” at Gujarat University on February 28, 2026. The event brought together government officials, film industry veterans, producers, artists, technicians and students to discuss the future of Gujarat’s growing entertainment sector.

A special highlight of the event was noted producer Chanda Patel honouring prominent personalities who have significantly contributed to the growth of Gujarati cinema. Patel acknowledged the dedication and creative vision of industry veterans, emphasizing that regional cinema plays a vital role in preserving culture while creating new opportunities for filmmakers and artists.



The conclave featured insightful sessions by renowned speakers including Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Dr. Abhay Sinha, Sandeep Patel, Dr. Netri Trivedi, Abhishek Shah and Abhishek Jain. They shared their perspectives on opportunities, challenges, and the evolving landscape of the entertainment and media industry in Gujarat.

SEPC Director Dr. Abhay Kumar Sinha and WIFPA President Sangram Shirke highlighted the success of recent Gujarati films, citing the example of the blockbuster Lalo while expressing confidence that Gujarati cinema will soon achieve a stronger national and global presence. They also encouraged Gujarat University students to explore careers in filmmaking, production and creative arts.

WIFPA Vice President Dr. Hirachand Dand also addressed the gathering, sharing valuable insights about the future of the entertainment industry and the importance of collaboration between institutions and filmmakers.

The event witnessed the presence of WIFPA representatives including Senior Vice President Anjana Sharma, Honorary General Secretary Dinesh Ashiwal, Joint Secretary Chandni Gupta, Dharmendra Mehra, Dr. Pralhad Khandare, Treasurer Champ, producer Chanda Patel, Akhil Kotak and Gujarat Office Manager Hitesh Anand.

The seminar also saw participation from Gujarati film star Hitesh Kanodia and the team of the film Lalo. Discussions focused on filmmaking challenges, government subsidies, the role of writers and directors, and the need for more cinema halls in Gujarat.

The event served as a significant platform to showcase the talent of Gujarati artists and technicians while strengthening the vision of Gujarat as an emerging hub for film production.

