Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 02: Marking a significant moment in its journey, PPP Production House has announced an ambitious slate of five feature films at a grand industry event in the city. Backed by producer Prakash Patil and helmed by director Gourav Mishra, the banner is set to explore diverse genres ranging from mythology and musical drama to investigative thrillers and patriotic action.

The highlight of the evening was the introduction of debutante Maya Mishra, who will headline Mallah and Rockstar. Industry members and dignitaries were present to extend their support, reflecting the scale and confidence behind the projects.

Opening the slate is Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi, a mythological drama rooted in India’s spiritual heritage, promising large-scale visuals and advanced VFX. Mallah is described as a zero-to-hero story of resilience, while Rockstar traces the emotional journey of a young woman fighting for her place in the music industry. Ground Zero focuses on a fearless journalist building an independent news platform, and Quisling is a patriotic thriller exploring themes of national security and betrayal.

Speaking at the launch, Patil said, “For me, cinema is devotion. These five films are the result of years of research, planning and passion. We want PPP Production House to stand for meaningful, high-quality storytelling.”

Mishra added, “Each film represents a different emotional universe. Whether it is the spiritual depth of Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi or the intense suspense of Quisling, our goal is to create experiences that stay with audiences long after they leave the theatre.”

With this multi-genre lineup, PPP Production House signals its intent to carve a distinct space in mainstream Indian cinema.

