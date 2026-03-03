Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 3, 2026 10:03:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 02: Marking a significant moment in its journey, PPP Production House has announced an ambitious slate of five feature films at a grand industry event in the city. Backed by producer Prakash Patil and helmed by director Gourav Mishra, the banner is set to explore diverse genres ranging from mythology and musical drama to investigative thrillers and patriotic action.

The highlight of the evening was the introduction of debutante Maya Mishra, who will headline Mallah and Rockstar. Industry members and dignitaries were present to extend their support, reflecting the scale and confidence behind the projects.

You Might Be Interested In

Opening the slate is Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi, a mythological drama rooted in India’s spiritual heritage, promising large-scale visuals and advanced VFX. Mallah is described as a zero-to-hero story of resilience, while Rockstar traces the emotional journey of a young woman fighting for her place in the music industry. Ground Zero focuses on a fearless journalist building an independent news platform, and Quisling is a patriotic thriller exploring themes of national security and betrayal.

Speaking at the launch, Patil said, “For me, cinema is devotion. These five films are the result of years of research, planning and passion. We want PPP Production House to stand for meaningful, high-quality storytelling.”

Mishra added, “Each film represents a different emotional universe. Whether it is the spiritual depth of Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi or the intense suspense of Quisling, our goal is to create experiences that stay with audiences long after they leave the theatre.”

With this multi-genre lineup, PPP Production House signals its intent to carve a distinct space in mainstream Indian cinema.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

Who Is Chidambaram S Poduval? ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Booked For Sexual Harassment Over Inappropriate Behaviour After Allegedly Trespassing Into A Woman’s Apartment

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It ‘Emotionally Difficult’ In Instagram Post

Abhinav Arora’s Holi Video Sparks Backlash: Netizens Troll Child Spiritual Orator, Say ‘Koi To School Bhejo’

LATEST NEWS

Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Nothing Phone 4a Series All Set To Debut: Transparent Design, Upgraded Glyph, And 4 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Middle East War: 3 Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast As Oil Tankers Go Up In Flames, Nearly 20 Injured Across West Asia

Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

Stock Market Holiday For Holi 2026: Are NSE And BSE Closed On March 3? Here’s What We Know

Dubai Residents Get ‘Shelter Alerts’ as Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at UAE- Here’s What Happening

La Liga: Real Madrid Stunned by Getafe at Bernabéu, Trail Barcelona by Four Points in Title Race

‘We Knew Tehran Like Jerusalem’:  How Mossad Hacked Tehran’s Traffic Cameras, Tracked Khamenei For Years, & Then Rained 30 Bombs – Inside The Chilling Operation That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader

Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely

Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects
Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects
Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects
Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

QUICK LINKS