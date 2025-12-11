LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 11, 2025 14:53:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

New Delhi [India], December 10: Rishal Music Trust (RMT) will present an evocative Evening of Fusion and Sufi Music on Saturday, 13th December 2025, at the Sri Sathya Sai International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, beginning 5:15 PM onwards.

About the Leadership

The Trust is led by Distinguished Lawyer Mr. Harvansh Chawla, Founder & Managing Partner, K. R. Chawla & Co. (Law Firm); Chairman & Chief Patron, Rishal Music Trust; Chairman, International Punjabi Forum; Chairman, TNN World (OT Channel); Government nominee on Indian Company Secretariat Institute; Chairman, BRICS CCI.
His vision continues to place India’s cultural heritage at the heart of its contemporary societal narrative.

Programme Overview

The forthcoming programme is envisioned as a soulful confluence of Indian classical depth, Sufi spirituality, and contemporary musical expression. It reaffirms the belief that artistic wisdom and cultural continuity are essential to a balanced and humane society. Through music, the evening seeks to celebrate harmony, dialogue, and India’s timeless civilisational ethos.

Message from Mr. Harvansh Chawla

“India’s cultural traditions are not relics of the past—they are living expressions of our collective consciousness. Music has the power to unite, heal, and inspire, and through Rishal Music Trust our endeavour is to ensure that this heritage remains vibrant, accessible, and relevant for generations to come.”

Patrons and Eminent Cultural Figures Associated with RMT

Rishal Music Trust is associated with an eminent constellation of patrons drawn from the worlds of Indian classical music, Sufi traditions, literature, theatre, and cinema. These include Padma Shri awardees and cultural icons such as:

  • Ustad Puranchand Wadali

  • Ustad Ghulam Ali

  • Pt. Anup Jalota

  • Vidushi Sumitra Guha

  • Vidushi Nalini & Kamalini

  • Pt. Shivnath Mishra

  • Janaab Muzaffar Ali

  • Ashok Chakradhar

  • Pt. Ronu Majumdar

  • Pt. Umakant Gundecha

  • Pt. Ritwik Sanyal

  • Bhai Harjinder Singh (Srinagar Wale)

  • Ustad Ahmed Hussain & Ustad Mohammed Hussain

  • Pt. Bharti Bandhu

  • Pt. Shashidhar Acharya

  • Ustad Moinuddin Khan

  • Ustad Gulfam Ahmed

Eminent actors and cultural voices associated include:

  • Govind Namdev

  • Himani Shivpuri

  • Raghubir Yadav

  • Adil Hussain

  • Mukesh Tiwari

  • Yashpal Sharma

  • Rajesh Tailang

Together, they reflect the depth, diversity, and excellence of India’s artistic legacy.

RMT Leadership Team

The leadership of Rishal Music Trust also includes:

  • Pt. Rajendra Prasanna – Co-Chairman

  • Dr. Sushi Singh – Co-Chairperson

  • Ms. Nutan Jain – Co-Chairperson

  • Mr. K. J. Alphons – Co-Chairman

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh – Co-Chairman

They collectively guide the Trust’s cultural vision and nationwide initiatives.

Audience & Participation

The evening will bring together eminent artistes, scholars, cultural practitioners, and invited guests from across the artistic and intellectual community.

Venue

Sri Sathya Sai International Centre
Lodhi Road, Pragati Vihar
New Delhi – 110003

RSVP

Nirmal Kohli – 9811902559

About Rishal Music Trust (RMT)

Rishal Music Trust is dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and advancement of India’s classical, folk, and traditional performing arts. Guided by Distinguished Lawyer Mr. Harvansh Chawla, Founder & Managing Partner, K. R. Chawla & Co. (Law Firm); Chairman & Chief Patron, Rishal Music Trust; Chairman, International Punjabi Forum; Chairman, TNN World (OT Channel); Government nominee on Indian Company Secretariat Institute; Chairman, BRICS CCI. His leadership brings together legal acumen, institutional experience, and cultural stewardship.

Under his guidance, RMT works to create sustainable ecosystems for artists through performance platforms, scholarships, fellowships, educational partnerships, and nationwide cultural programs—ensuring that India’s artistic heritage remains vibrant, dignified, and integral to the nation’s future.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 2:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Domicil Partners with Indian Streaming Academy Awards Season 2 to Celebrate the Spaces Where Modern Stories Come Alive

Cultural activist Sundeep Bhutoria calls for Social Investment Policy for Non-resident Rajasthanis at Pravasi Rajasthan Divas 2025 in Jaipur

Koragajja Track Release Highlights Choreographed Folklore Sequence

IIFA Utsavam Returns To India, Telangana To Host Awards Extravaganza From 2026-2028

The 5 Must-Haves for Modern Creators, Featuring Smart Solutions from StudioBackdrops

LATEST NEWS

The Art Of Going Instagram Official: From Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau To Dua Lipa-Callum Turner, What Drives Celebrity Couples To Announce Their Love Online

India-China Border: 17 Feared Dead As Truck Falls Into Gorge In Arunachal Pradesh – Report

IndiGo Announces ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers for Passengers Hit by Major Flight Cancellations

Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Killed By Girlfriend’s Family With Cricket Bat, Here’s What Exactly Happened

Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

Russia to Launch Three Iranian Satellites Amid Western Fears of Tech Misuse, Here’s What You Need To Know

How Mexico’s 50% Tariffs Will Likely Hit India’s $1 Billion Car Export Market – Explained

‘Largest Ever’: Trump Says US Has Seized Major Oil Tanker Off Venezuela-Watch Video

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage
Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage
Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage
Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

QUICK LINKS