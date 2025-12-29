LIVE TV
Second Edition of 'Run for Girl Child' to Be Held in Surat on January 4 for the Upliftment of Girls

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 29, 2025 18:45:12 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29: The second edition of the ‘Run for Girl Child’ charity run, organised by Dr Hedgewar Seva Smriti Trust for the all-round development of girls from exploited, deprived, and distressed sections of society, will be held on January 4, 2026, at the VNSGU Campus, Surat.

This information was shared by event committee co-convenor Amitbhai Gajjar during a press conference. Around 8,000 to 10,000 runners are expected to participate in this charity run. The marathon will feature various categories, including 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 2 km. Winners will receive a total cash prize of ₹2,20,000.

AM/NS is supporting the event as the main sponsor, while Ramkrishna Diamond, PPL, and Rajkot Nagrik Sahakari Bank have joined as associate donors. ICC Chairman Jay Shah will be present as the chief guest on this occasion. Prominent city industrialists and co-convenors of the organising committee, Shri Ghanshyam Shankar Amitbhai Gajjar (Chairman, Peoples Bank), Shyamji Rathi, Rajeshji Surana, and Rakeshji Kansal, have also been invited.

Committee co-convenor Shyamji Rathi stated that ‘Run for Girl Child’ is not just a race, but a movement for the holistic upliftment of girls. The Trust has been consistently working to empower exploited, deprived, and distressed girls living in slum areas across five dimensions: physical, mental, spiritual, intellectual, and social development. Last year, there were only 7 Kishori Vikas Kendras, which have now grown to 159 active centres. Additionally, the Trust’s ‘Gyan Mandir’ project has expanded from 60 centres to 105 centres. Through this marathon, the target for the coming year is to increase Kishori Vikas Kendras from 159 to 500 and expand the Gyan Mandir project from 105 to 300 centres. The entire proceeds from this charity run will be utilised for girls’ education, development, and welfare activities.

Notably, Dr. Hedgewar Seva Smriti Trust was established in 1988. The Trust works in four major areas: social service, education, self-reliance, and health. Shri Ranchhodbhai Dholiya serves as the President of Dr Hedgewar Trust, while Nitin Patel holds the position of Minister.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 6:45 PM IST
Tags: press-release-pnn

