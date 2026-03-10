LIVE TV
Sudesh Bhosle's Mega Musical Night in Patna on May 3, More than 5000 audience members to enjoy a melodious evening of music

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 10, 2026 11:57:13 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 10: A grand musical evening featuring renowned Bollywood singer Sudesh Bhosle, titled “Mega Musical Night – Live in Concert,” is set to take place in Patna, where more than 5000 music lovers are expected to witness his electrifying performance.

The event is being organized by Surlay Musical Group, Indore, in collaboration with B R Entertainment, Patna. Representatives of Surlay Musical Group — Deepak Jain, Sachin Sharma, and Akshat Jain — informed that the program will be held on May 3, 2026, at Bapu Sabhagar, Patna.

From B R Entertainment, Bimal Shukla and Rakesh Pandey shared that during this special musical evening, Sudesh Bhosle will deliver a live performance accompanied by more than a dozen musicians, presenting superhit Bollywood songs from the 1980s and 1990s, which are sure to make the audience sway to the rhythm.

Through his unique singing style and timeless melodies, Sudesh Bhosle will transport the audience into a golden world of music filled with nostalgia and joy. The concert will feature a live band, a powerful orchestra, and a grand stage presentation, promising a memorable musical experience for everyone present.

According to the organizers, tickets for the event are available on BookMyShow, and there is already tremendous excitement among music lovers for this much-awaited musical night. The organizers have invited all music enthusiasts to be part of this special evening.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:57 AM IST
QUICK LINKS