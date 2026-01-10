LIVE TV
Home > Business News > The Abhishek Doctrine by Abhishek Sharma: Understanding India’s Security Challenges Beyond Headlines

The Abhishek Doctrine by Abhishek Sharma: Understanding India’s Security Challenges Beyond Headlines

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 10, 2026 13:42:14 IST

New Delhi [India], January 10: While national security discussions frequently stay within the realm of immediate news and political snippets, certain outlets are starting to concentrate on the deeper factors influencing India’s enduring internal equilibrium. A recent exchange on The Abhishek Doctrine, a digital venue recognized for its concentration on security and geopolitical dialogue, exemplified this trend.

In a recent segment, host Abhishek Sharma conversed with Ajay Sharma (JKPS), a serving SP Of Jammu South (Jammu & Kashmir). Their dialogue revolved around two linked concerns that persistently trouble security bodies nationwide: the trade in illicit drugs and the funding of terrorism.

The SP Dr. Ajay Sharma has talked in details about demographics, geographical and strategic importance of Jammu South Zone and Role of JKPS in busting Terror Fundings, Narco Terrorism and protecting India from New Sub Convention War

Elaborating on how drug networks have moved beyond simple criminal acts, becoming more entwined with organized and international factions. He pointed out that revenues from narcotics frequently feed into wider illicit money streams, some directed towards financing extremist endeavors. These connections, he observed, present an ongoing hurdle for law enforcement, demanding sustained, collaborative strategies over brief fixes.

The talk also explored the wider civic repercussions of these matters. The officer noted that narcotics not only compromise the wellbeing of the public but also erode social fabric by preying on younger and susceptible groups. Terrorist financing, utilizing clandestine routes, further muddies the security environment by obscuring the boundary between criminal enterprise and extremist belief.

A considerable portion of the exchange focused on India’s young populace. The officer utilized the forum to underline the necessity of awareness, prudent decision-making, and community involvement. He emphasized that well-informed and alert citizens are vital in opposing entities that exploit falsehoods, dependency, and social detachment.

These kinds of conversations signal a rising inclination towards balanced viewpoints on security matters, informed by frontline experience. By incorporating serving officials and experts into the public discourse, venues such as The Abhishek Doctrine are fostering a more substantive grasp of India’s domestic security dilemmas extending past the urgency of daily reports.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 1:42 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
