Two students of Bubna’s IAS in Surat secure All-India ranks in UPSC exam

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 10, 2026 11:00:15 IST

Successful candidates share their preparation strategies and experiences

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 09: Two students from Surat-based civil services coaching institute Bubna’s IAS have successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, bringing recognition to the city.

Kaushal Bubna, Director of Bubna’s IAS, said that the coaching centre has been operating in Surat for the past six years, guiding students preparing for the UPSC examination. He said that for the past three consecutive years, students associated with the institute have been achieving success in the prestigious examination, and this year as well two candidates have cleared the exam with notable All-India ranks, he said.

One of the successful candidates, Dr. Kishan Ram, secured All-India Rank 474 in the UPSC exam. After completing his MBBS from BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, he went on to complete his MD in Physiology. This was Dr. Ram’s fifth attempt at the UPSC examination and his first appearance at the interview stage. Based on his rank, he is likely to be allotted the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The second successful candidate is Tanmay, who originally hails from Patna and has a degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. This was his sixth attempt at the UPSC examination, in which he secured All-India Rank 229. He too is expected to be allotted the IPS.

Kaushal Bubna said the achievement is significant for Surat, as the city has historically had limited representation in the UPSC examination. He added that as a teacher, seeing his students succeed in such a prestigious examination is a matter of great pride and satisfaction.

The successful candidates shared insights into their preparation for the examination, the challenges they faced, and their experiences during the process. They credited their success to consistent hard work, the support of their parents, and the guidance provided by their teachers at the institute.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:00 AM IST
QUICK LINKS