LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > “Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 4, 2026 11:34:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 03: The Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, announced the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Sunday, February 01.

Welcoming the Budget, Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL (Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council), stated, “The Budget is Positive, and addresses the requirements of India as a growing economy with expanding trade and deeply integrated with the global economy”. He extended his thanks to the Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing a very Pragmatic and Growth-oriented Union Budget 2026-27, which will lead our country towards Viksit Bharat.

You Might Be Interested In

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

Shree Shalin Toshniwal, Chairman – MATAXIL

I am glad the Union Budget has proposed an integrated program for the textile sector, which is labour-intensive,” said Shri Toshniwal.

The budget has proposed a National Fibre scheme for natural fibres, manmade fibres and new-age fibres . The Chairman, MATEXIL, expressed his confidence that the scheme will certainly address the requirements of fibres by the textile & Clothing sector to achieve the export target of US$ 100 billion by 2030.

The proposed Textile Expansion and Employment scheme to modernise traditional clusters with capital support for machinery, technology upgradation and common testing and certification centres will go a long way in facilitating the manmade fibre textiles and technical textiles to produce value-added products and adapt themselves to the requirements of the export markets, according to the Chairman, MATEXIL.

MSMEs play a vital role in the economy, especially in the export of products.

The budget proposes to create champion MSMEs and support small and medium enterprises by encouraging them. Shri Toshniwal pointed out that MSMEs play a significant role in exports of manmade fibre textiles and technical textiles, and the proposed support will  help and encourage MSME exporters to scale up and increase their production capacity.

The budget has proposed to allow SEZ units to sell in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional rates of duty as a one-time measure. This will provide the much-needed relief to the SEZ units who are grappling with underutilization of capabilities due to an adverse global ecosystem and higher tariff rates in leading export markets, said Shri Toshniwal.

Other measures, such as the introduction of the new Income Tax Act with simplified rules and forms, and the rationalisation of the Customs warehousing framework and seamless cargo clearance through a single and interconnected digital window, will promote ease of doing business, according to the Chairman, MATEXIL. Further, he added that the complete removal of the current value cap of Rs. 10 lakh per consignment on courier exports will promote exports through e-commerce.

He expressed confidence that these initiatives will boost exports of Manmade Fibre Textiles and Technical Textiles.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 11:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

SGCCI Organizes Grand ‘Energy–Power–Electrical Expo 2026’ in Surat

A Sneak into the Performance of the Play ‘Live From The Warehouse’

Merino Showcases an Integrated Laminate and Board Solution at Matecia 2026 East Edition

Parimatch Sports Partnered with SG Pipers as Sponsor for the Hockey India League 2026

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo Forge Strategic Partnership to Build India’s Helicopter Ecosystem

LATEST NEWS

Anthropic AI’s New Plugin Wipes Out $285 Billion: Why It Is Affecting The Indian IT Market As IT Stocks Faces A Sharp Decline

TCS Share Price Slides Below ₹3,050 Today: Anthropic AI Fears and Nasdaq Drop Trigger Sector-Wide Selloff on Dalal Street

“One Of The Most Dangerous Sides”: MS Dhoni Praises Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

Cristiano Ronaldo To Quit Al-Nassr? Manchester United Comeback Rumours Resurface

UGC NET Result 2025-26 Today Live: Steps To Download Scorecard, Know Marking Scheme And Important Key Details

Which Online Game Pushed 3 Minor Sisters To Jump From 9th Floor In Ghaziabad? Police Point To Korean Love Game Addiction Led To Suicide

Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

Guwahati Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Bed Box In Panjabari, Abused, Forced Into Domestic Work Since Age 7 | WATCH

AI Jitters Shake IT Giants: Wipro, Infosys, TCS Plunge as Anthropic AI Triggers ‘SaaSpocalypse,’ Sparking Sector Selloff

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL
“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL
“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL
“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

QUICK LINKS