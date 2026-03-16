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Home > Business News > Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad

Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad

Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 16, 2026 11:48:13 IST

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Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad

  • uCT 960+ is an advanced AI Powered 640-Slice CT Scanner.
  • Collaboration between Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Healthcare. Brings first of its kind in any diagnostic centre in the country.
  • Brings cutting-edge imaging technology to the city.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16: In a significant step towards advancing diagnostic imaging capabilities in India, Vista Imaging and Medical Centre announced the launch of the uCT 960+ Advanced AI Powered 640-Slice CT Scanner in a diagnostic centre in Hyderabad. This is one of the most advanced computed tomography systems available globally

The installation has been made possible through a strategic collaboration between Medikabazaar and United Imaging Healthcare, bringing cutting-edge imaging technology to the heart of Hyderabad’s growing healthcare ecosystem.

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The uCT 960+ represents a new benchmark in CT imaging, combining ultra-wide detector coverage with high-speed scanning and AI-powered reconstruction technologies. Designed to deliver exceptional image clarity while minimizing radiation exposure, the system enables clinicians to perform highly accurate diagnostics across cardiology, neurology, oncology, trauma care, and preventive health screening.

With its 640-slice capability, the system can capture the entire heart in a single rotation, advanced cardiac imaging with remarkable precision. The platform also enables ultra-fast whole-body scans, making it particularly valuable for emergency diagnostics, stroke assessment, and complex clinical evaluations where speed and accuracy are critical.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. VP Thirumalai, President Medical Imaging Business, Medikabazaar said “At Medikabazaar, our mission is to enable healthcare providers across India with access to world-class medical technologies. The introduction of the uCT 960+ at Vista Imaging and Medical Centre reflects our continued commitment to strengthening the diagnostic infrastructure of the country and supporting clinicians with next-generation tools that enhance both efficiency and patient outcomes.”

Dr. Jusong Xia, President & CEO International Business, United Imaging Healthcare added “The uCT 960+ is designed to redefine the future of CT imaging. By integrating ultra-high temporal resolution, wide coverage detectors, and intelligent imaging technologies, we aim to empower healthcare providers with faster, safer, and more precise diagnostic capabilities.”

The installation at Vista Imaging & Medical Centre further strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a leading hub for advanced medical diagnostics and technology-driven healthcare services. Patients and physicians in the region will now benefit from globally benchmarked imaging capabilities that support early detection, faster diagnosis, and improved clinical decision-making.

The collaboration between Medikabazaar, United Imaging Healthcare, and Vista Imaging & Medical Centre reflects the growing momentum within India’s healthcare sector to adopt next-generation technologies that enhance diagnostic precision while improving patient care standards.

About Medikabazaar

Medikabazaar is India’s leading B2B healthcare supply chain platform, connecting hospitals and healthcare providers with medical supplies, equipment, and technology solutions through an integrated digital ecosystem.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 11:48 AM IST
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Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad

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Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad
Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad
Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad
Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad

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