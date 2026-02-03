LIVE TV
Home > Business News > You Don't Expect a Rahman Project": Vishwadeep Zeest on His Breakthrough

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 3, 2026 10:30:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 02: In a film industry where collaborations with composer A.R. Rahman are usually reserved for established names, lyricist and poet Vishwadeep Zeest has emerged as a notable exception. Zeest has written a soulful lori for him, named ‘Nindiya pari’, for the recently released silent film Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari. The song is sung by Khatija Rahman and Sarthak Kalyani.
The project marks one of the earliest major milestones in Vishwadeep Zeest’s career, placing him among a small group of relatively new lyricists to work with Rahman. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks brings together a creative team that blends experience with fresh voices.
Speaking about the collaboration, Vishwadeep called the opportunity unexpected. “You don’t usually expect someone new to get an A.R. Rahman project,” he said, adding that the association came through the director’s confidence in his work. “Working with A.R. Rahman is something even the biggest names in the industry hope for. For someone new like me, getting this opportunity was truly unexpected. I’m grateful that Kishor Pandurang Belekar trusted my pen.”
Before Gandhi Talks, Zeest had already begun gaining attention for his work across films and digital platforms. His lyrics have been sung by artists including Monali Thakur, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Papon, Jonita Gandhi, Kunal Ganjawala and Shruti Haasan. His film credits include Dange starring Harshvardhan Rane, Khamoshi featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, and ‘Woh bhi din the’ starring John Abraham.
Alongside film work, Zeest has remained active on the poetry circuit, performing at venues and platforms such as IIT Bombay, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, TISS Mumbai, Tapi Utsav in Surat and the All India Mushaira in Mumbai.
Commenting on the moment, Vishwadeep Zeest said the collaboration represents more than a personal achievement. According to him, it reflects the possibility for newer voices to find space in mainstream Hindi cinema through consistent work and creative conviction.
First published on: Feb 3, 2026 10:30 AM IST
