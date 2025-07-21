8th Pay Commission Likely to Be Discussed in Parliament on July 21: Status, Delay, and Salary Hike for Government Employees

The much-awaited 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 21, 2025, in the current Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Finance Ministry will answer questions regarding the commission’s establishment, composition, timeline, and reasons for the delay, as per a Financial Express report.

Lack of Progress Since January Announcement

While the Centre had made an announcement of the setting up of the 8th CPC in January 2025, no tangible developments have been seen since then. The absence of updates has caused concern among more than 1 crore central government employees. Employees and pensioners, who were expecting redesigned pay and pension scales by 2026, as per the 10-year cycle.

MPs Question Government on Delay and Timeline

MPs TR Baalu and Anand Bhadauria have officially asked the Finance Ministry about the status of the commission, the delay in the appointment of a Chairperson and members, and the Terms of Reference (ToR). They have also requested to know the timeline for implementing the new pay scales.

Inflation Adds Urgency to 8th CPC Implementation

The 7th Pay Commission had been put in place in 2016, and following the precedent in history, the 8th CPC should, optimally, be in place by 2024–25. Increasing inflation and cost of living have merely served to hurry the issue along.

Report Expected by December, Implementation Could Extend to FY27

As per Ambit Institutional Equities, the commission will be required to present its report by December 2025, and recommendations could come into force from January 2026. But the implementation may spill over to FY27 based on the final report’s completion, approval, and notification.

Central government pay and pensions could rise as much as 30–34% if the changes are implemented as anticipated, both dramatically affecting government coffers and staff morale.