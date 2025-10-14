Adani and Google Partner to Build India's Largest Data Centre Campus in Visakhapatnam

Partnership includes next-generation data centre campus development and green energy infrastructure to power India’s AI-driven future

​Visakhapatnam, India, 14 October 2025 – Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, and Google today announced a landmark partnership to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

The foundational pillars of the Google AI hub developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX include purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam that will add significant compute capacity to help pioneer a generational shift in India’s AI capabilities.

The project also builds on both companies’ commitment to sustainability, and will see co-investment in new transmission lines, clean energy generation and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. This will not only support the data centre’s operations but also enhance the resilience and capacity of India’s electricity grid.

“The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India’s digital landscape,” said ​Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, “This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of nation-building and our commitment to empowering every Indian with the tools of the 21st century. Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey.”

“To unlock India’s massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI,” added Mr Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “Working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike, and offer them the performance, security, and scalability to innovate and thrive on a global stage.”

​The development of this AI hub and connectivity gateway will create a powerful engine for economic growth in Visakhapatnam, the state of Andhra Pradesh, and thereafter the entire nation by driving digital inclusivity and creating tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction and clean energy.

About Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is the flagship company of the Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities. Having successfully built sizeable and scalable businesses like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar, the company has contributed to making India self-reliant with robust businesses. This has also led to significant returns to the shareholders for the last three decades.

The next generation of its strategic business investments are centered around the green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, data centres, roads and primary industries like copper and petrochemicals, all of which have significant scope for value unlocking.

About AdaniConneX

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 JV between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, was founded with a vision to redefine the data center landscape in India. AdaniConneX envisions to build an environmentally and socially conscious 1GW data center infrastructure platform by leveraging the complementary capacity of the Adani Group, India’s largest infrastructure player, and EdgeConneX, one of the largest private data center operators. In a land of innovators, data center solutions need to be ahead to accelerate ambition and AdaniConneX mirrors this vision of Digital India.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

