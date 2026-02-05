LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms

Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) achieves a major milestone, delivering 1 crore smart meters ahead of schedule, driving India’s digital energy transition, enhancing grid reliability, billing transparency, and empowering consumers nationwide.

Adani Energy Solutions delivers landmark 1 crore Smart Meters across discoms
Adani Energy Solutions delivers landmark 1 crore Smart Meters across discoms

Published By: newsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 5, 2026 12:23:48 IST

Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), India’s leading integrated energy solutions provider, today became the first player in India and perhaps globally to have successfully delivered 1 crore electricity smart meters across discoms, with the next 1 crore to be delivered in the coming financial year. As India’s leading AMISP (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider), AESL has a mandate to install ~2.5 crore smart meters across five states. At ~25,000 per day, its pace of installation is highest in the industry.

This milestone comes much ahead of the company’s guidance of reaching the 1 crore mark by 31st March 2026, and underscores AESL’s commitment to drive digital transformation in the much-needed retail electricity distribution, providing invaluable data on consumption and for grid modernization, thereby supporting India’s nationwide smart metering rollout under the Government of India’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). AESL’s smart meter network delivers real-time consumer insights, enhances billing transparency, and strengthens utility operations.

Kandarp Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Energy Solutions, said, “Reaching an installed base of 1 crore smart meters is a testament to our benchmarked execution excellence and deep engagement with distribution utilities and consumers. These smart meters are not just devices — these are catalysts for empowering consumers with real-time usage data, improving grid reliability, reducing losses, and enabling efficient energy management. We remain committed to playing a pivotal role in India’s digital energy transition.”

AESL has been able to achieve the highest daily installation rate by taking an integrated and ecosystem approach. To have a larger control and visibility over the entire value chain, AESL has tied up with sister firms like Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions’ smart metering and IoT division, AdaniConneX for local data hosting, besides signing up with tier I meter brands to ensure delivery timelines and manage platform relevance during the contract period. Through the group’s CSR arm, the company is training an army of technicians to undertake meter installations. All these collectively have become AESL’s key execution differentiator.

AESL began its smart metering journey in 2024 and has accomplished this significant milestone in approximately 24 months, making it the quickest installation pace in the country.

Under RDSS, India aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with advanced smart meters to modernize the power distribution landscape. Smart meters are designed to enhance billing accuracy, improve demand forecasting, reduce Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses, support integration of renewable energy resources and plan for grid design and operations, besides providing well-informed input on the consumption side.

About Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL):
AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 27,901 ckm and 1,18,175 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.

AESL is ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India’s leading smart metering integrator with an order book of over 24.6 million meters. AESL, with its integrated offering through the expansion of its distribution network through parallel licenses and competitive and tailored retail solutions, including a significant share of green power, is revolutionizing the way energy is delivered to the end consumer. AESL is a catalyst for transforming the energy landscape in the most reliable, affordable, and sustainable way.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 12:21 PM IST
Google Tease Pixel 10a: Tensor G4 Chipset, Updated Design At Affordable Price, Check Features And Details Inside

Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms

Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms

Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms
Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms
Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms
Adani Energy Solutions Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms

