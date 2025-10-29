Adani Green Energy Shares Soar 10% After Stellar Q2 Results And Renewable Push

Adani Green Energy Shares Soar After Strong Q2 Show, Touch ₹1,104 On Dalal Street

Share Bazaar turned green for Adani Green! Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) surged sharply, rallying nearly 10% to ₹1,104.60 in late morning trade after the company posted impressive September quarter results.

The renewable energy giant reported a 25.05% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹644 crore for Q2 FY26, compared with ₹515 crore in the same period last year. Although total income slipped slightly by 4.3% to ₹3,249 crore, strong operational performance and higher margins boosted investor sentiment.

At 9:50 AM, AGEL shares were up 3.7% at ₹1,041.80 on the NSE, and by 11:15 AM, they had sprinted to ₹1,104.60, hitting the upper circuit.

Market watchers say investors are cheering the company’s expanding renewable capacity and robust earnings growth, seeing AGEL as a long-term bet in India’s clean energy race.

Surge Adani Green Energy Shares: Management Commentary

The company credited its strong revenue and profit growth to new greenfield capacity additions, cutting-edge renewable technologies, and efficient project execution in Khavda (Gujarat) and Rajasthan.

“Having already added 2.4 GW RE capacity in H1 FY26, we’re on a firm path to 5 GW capacity addition in FY26 and reaching our targeted capacity of 50 GW by 2030,” said Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy.

“For the half year ended September 2025, our operational capacity stands at 16.7 GW and continues to be the largest in India. We produced 19.6 billion units of clean power—enough to supply a country like Croatia for an entire year,” he added.

Adani Green Energy Shares: Q2 FY26 Earnings Highlights

Here are the key things to know from Adani Green Energy’s second-quarter performance:

Total income dropped 4.3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,249 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to ₹3,996 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA rose 9% to ₹2,844 crore versus ₹2,608 crore a year ago.

EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 87.5%, up from 76.8% YoY.

Revenue from power supply increased to ₹2,776 crore from ₹2,308 crore in the same quarter last year.

Adani Green Energy Shares: Operational Growth And Capacity Expansion

Operational capacity surged 49% YoY to 16.7 GW , keeping AGEL on track for its 50 GW by 2030 goal.

Energy sales jumped 39% YoY to 19,569 million units, driven by solar, wind, and hybrid projects.

2,437 MW of new greenfield capacity added in H1 FY26, already 74% of FY25's total addition.

of new added in , already . Total 5,496 MW added in the past year, including: 4,200 MW solar power: 2,900 MW (Khavda, Gujarat), 1,050 MW (Rajasthan), 250 MW (Andhra Pradesh) 491 MW wind power in Khavda 805 MW solar–wind hybrid capacity in Khavda

added in the past year, including:

About Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL)

Adani Green Energy Ltd develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid, and energy storage solutions. It currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 16.7 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.

(With Inputs)

