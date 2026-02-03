Adani Share Prices Soar: India-US Trade Deal Sparks Dalal Street Rally, Embraer Aviation Venture Adds Momentum

Adani Share Prices Soar as India-US Trade Deal Sparks Market Frenzy

The stock market opened its trading session on February 3, as Dalal Street experienced a festive celebration, attracting attendees who enjoyed themselves throughout the event. After an extended period of market stability, the India–US trade agreement brought new trading activity, resulting in increased purchasing activity from investors across all stocks, with Adani stocks leading the market.

Adani Enterprises experienced a stock price increase of 10.6%, bringing its value to ₹2,206.70. Adani Ports & SEZ saw a price increase of 7.35%, reaching ₹1,506.20, and Adani Green Energy rose 10.21% to ₹930.10, reflecting traders’ exceptional enthusiasm for the Adani group of companies. The market received its optimal boost from the US government’s decision to lower tariffs on Indian imports from 25% to 18%, combined with India’s commitment to decrease restrictions on American product entry.

The trade agreement created new opportunities for business growth after resolving several months of uncertainty, enabling Adani Energy, Adani Infrastructure, and Adani Technology to strengthen their market presence. The Adani stock market rise reflects the combination of international business agreements and investor trust in Adani’s operations.

How Adani Share Proces Are Performing?

Company Price Change Current Price (₹) Notes Adani Enterprises +10.6% 2,206.70 NSE Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone +7.35% 1,506.20 NSE Adani Power +6% 142.66 NSE Adani Green Energy +10.21% 930.10 NSE Adani Energy Solutions +7.27% 948.95 NSE Adani Total Gas +5.4% 547.00 NSE Ambuja Cements +3.53% – Other Gainers ACC +2% – Other Gainers

Note: Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Enterprises are scheduled to announce their December quarter results today.

Adani Share Price: Adani & Embraer Aviation Venture Boosts Market Excitement



The Adani Group and Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer established a partnership in January 2026 to construct regional transport aircraft in India. The partnership will enhance air travel options between Tier 2 and 3 Indian cities, as India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha points out it’s not just about assembly, it’s tech transfer, skilling, and creating a robust supply chain. Jeet Adani, the director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, explained that India has become a reliable center for manufacturing regional aircraft. The market shows active movement, with Adani Enterprises trading at ₹2,206.70, while Adani Green Energy trades at ₹930.10.

(With Inputs From PTI)

